3 more seniors die from Covid-19; 120 new cases reported

Singapore – Three more elderly patients have passed away from Covid-19 complications on Aug 26 and 27, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Friday (Aug 27), MOH reported an 80-year-old male Singaporean had tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 7 and was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The man had no known medical conditions and died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Aug 26.

The next case, a 70-year-old female Singaporean was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for an unrelated medical condition on Aug 11. She had initially tested negative for Covid-19 upon admission.

On Aug 17, another test came back positive for the virus. The woman had a history of diabetes mellitus, ischaemic heart disease, end stage renal failure, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

She passed away on Aug 27.

The last case is a 90-year-old female Singaporean who was conveyed to KTPH for an unrelated medical condition on Aug 18. She tested positive for the virus the following day.

The woman had a history of cancer, heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia. She passed away on Aug 26.

It was reported that the individuals were unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Their cases bring Singapore’s death toll to 55 and the 15th in August.

“There is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible,” said MOH.

A total of 120 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection was reported on Friday, of which 47 are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

Of the remaining 73 cases, 31 are linked to previous cases and on quarantine, while 16 are linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance. There are 26 cases currently unlinked.

MOH also reported two imported cases that have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 281 cases in the week before to 484 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 81 cases in the week before to 133 cases in the past week.

Two new clusters were reported (Tuas South Lodge and Clementi Bus Interchange staff), while four have closed. There are currently 66 clusters, ranging between 3 and 1,155 infections.

To date, 79 per cent of the population has completed their full vaccination while 83 per cent has received at least one dose./TISG

