Two more seniors die from Covid-19 complications, death toll now at 52

Singapore — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday (Aug 25) night that two more elderly people have died due to Covid-19 complications.

Both Singaporeans, the 86-year-old man died on Tuesday, while the 95-year-old woman died on Wednesday.

The man was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on Jul 1 and tested negative for Covid-19 “multiple times”, MOH said.

“He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of cancer, cardiomyopathy, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia,” MOH added.

The woman developed symptoms on Aug 5 and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Aug 9. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, but it is unclear if the man had been vaccinated.

On Wednesday, MOH recorded 120 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 66,812 since the outbreak began.

An 86-year-old female Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Aug 23, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Monday, MOH reported that the woman’s case was first reported on Aug 2 after being admitted to Changi General Hospital on Jul 23 for an unrelated medical condition. /TISG

