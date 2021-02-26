Home News Featured News 3 migrant workers die after 10 injured in Tuas industrial building blast

3 migrant workers die after 10 injured in Tuas industrial building blast

Migrant Workers Centre extends assistance to the affected workers

Photo: WhatsApp

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Three of the 10 workers injured in an explosion at an industrial building in Tuas on Wednesday (Feb 24) died on Thursday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire at No. 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at around 11:25 am on Wednesday.

About 65 individuals from neighbouring units were evacuated before the SCDF arrived. Eight workers with burn injuries were conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital while another two were taken to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by their employer.

Officers discovered the fire involved an industrial mixer in the affected unit. Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the fire.

- Advertisement -

The Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) took to Facebook on Thursday (Feb 25) to provide an update on the incident. It has contacted the two employers whose migrant workers were involved in the incident.

One employer informed the MWC that two of their workers sustained only minor injuries.

Another employer told the MWC that eight of their injured workers were receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Three of them later succumbed to their injuries, said the MWC>

“As a result of the incident, the on-site accommodation for these migrant workers is no longer safe, and we have availed our emergency housing support to the employers if they are unable to relocate their workers within such a short period of time,” said the MWC.

The workers were visited by MWC Executive Director Bernard Menon, together with NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Melvin Yong and Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees Union (BATU) Executive Secretary Zainal Sapari, the MWC said in another Facebook post on Thursday evening.

“Apart from updating them on the medical conditions of their fellow co-workers, we also took the opportunity to provide them with some essential items and daily necessities, seeing how their personal belongings might have been destroyed in the fire.”

The workers were assured that the MWC and BATU would continue providing them with the necessary support. With the help of HealthServe, counselling services would be extended to the affected workers as needed.

“In the interim, we have put together a token sum for the deceased’s family. Where necessary, the MWC will also help to supplement this token to ensure that the needs of the families are met as they await compensation from WICA (Work Injury Compensation Act),” said the MWC.

“We understand that burn victims often go through a long recovery process. The MWC and BATU stand ready to support the five injured workers through the recovery process and ensure that they are able to get back up on their feet.”

The MWC, a non-governmental organisation, is is a bipartite initiative of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore National Employers’ Federation (SNEF). /TISG

Read related: 10 migrant workers taken to hospital after explosion in Tuas industrial building

10 migrant workers taken to hospital after explosion in Tuas industrial building

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
International

Almost 8 out of 10 vote PN can’t survive GE 15 without UMNO

Almost eight out of 10 respondents on a Twitter survey voted that Bersatu will not survive GE-15 without UMNO, according to BFM radio survey held this morning (22/2/2021) during its Morning Run programme. Of the 206 voters (respondents) in the final countdown,...
View Post
Featured News

Foodpanda rider called “Blur Sotong” by netizen

Singapore — A Foodpanda rider shared his unfortunate experience with a customer. He took to Facebook on Saturday morning (Feb 20), sharing screenshots of the conversation. Posted by Chan Okada SJ on Friday, 19 February 2021 The rider shared that the customer had asked...
View Post
Celebrity

Journalist claims Karen Mok is the only woman Stephen Chow has ever thought of marrying

Hong Kong -- Last year, comedian Stephen Chow's public and ugly legal battle with his former girlfriend over their finances gave a rare peek into the personal life of the fiercely private 58-year-old. It was reported that out of all the women...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent