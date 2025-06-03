27-year-old man steals CDC vouchers and S$105 after breaking into Jurong West flat

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After the Singapore Police Force was alerted to a case of housebreaking and theft at a residential unit along Jurong West Street 93 last weekend, a 27-year-old man was arrested.

At around 7:55 a.m. on May 31, the police received an alert after a man had broken into the unit earlier that day and stolen cash amounting to S$55 and RM168 (S$50). He was also said to have taken printed copies of S$193 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

Within four hours of receiving the alert, officers from Jurong Police Division, Clementi Police Division, and Police Operations Command Centre were able to identify and arrest the man. His identity was determined through the aid of Police cameras and CCTV footage, and he was arrested along Jurong East Street 32.

Upon his arrest, the cash and CDC vouchers were recovered from the man’s possession, the SPF said.

He was charged on Monday (Jun 2) with the offence of housebreaking to commit theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871. If he is convicted of housebreaking to commit an offence, he faces a jail sentence of up to 10 years, as well as a fine.

News reports that followed have identified the man as Muhammad Hizwan Hashim, adding that he was convicted on a similar charge of housebreaking in 2016. He is said to have entered the premises of the unit at Jurong West Street 93 shortly after 3 a.m. on May 31, unlocking the window grills in the living room so he could gain access to the unit.

After he was convicted in 2016, he was ordered to undergo reformative training, which included strict discipline, drills, and counselling, according to a report in the Malay Mail.

His case is scheduled to be mentioned again on Jun 30.

“The Police would like to advise all house owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows, grills, and other openings with good-quality grilles and close-shackle padlocks when leaving your premises unattended, even for a short while.

Refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in your premises; and

Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights, and/ or CCTVs to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and are in good working condition,” the SPF said in its Jun 1 statement. /TISG

