23 yo woman says boyfriend refuses to delete ‘dating app profile,’ asks locals if this is normal

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old woman took to Reddit to share that her 27-year-old boyfriend refuses “to delete his dating app profile.”

Posting on the r/sgdatingscene subreddit on Sunday (Sept 14), she explained that when they officially became a couple, she naturally assumed he would remove the profile on the dating app where they had first met. To her, deleting the profile seemed like a simple and obvious way to show he cared and respected her feelings.

However, about a month into their relationship, her friends noticed that his profile was “still active.” Surprised and a little unsettled, she confronted him about it.

“When I asked, he said he deleted the app, not the profile,” she recalled. “I told him it made me uncomfortable, so it would be good if he could settle this issue, and he said ok.”

But months later, she discovered that instead of actually deleting the account, he had merely “paused it.” When she brought it up again, he claimed “he never promised” to remove it.

“I felt like it was common sense to fully delete the account if your partner explicitly says it bothers them, but maybe I should have been clearer,” she wrote. “I don’t know if this is normal, and I am expecting too much from him, or if it was just my fault for not expressing that I prefer if he deleted it.”

She then asked the online community: “Is it normal to keep a dating profile after starting a relationship? And if your partner raised it as a concern, would you delete yours?”

“Tell him to delete both the profile and the app now.”

Under the post, many locals responded that her boyfriend’s behaviour is, in fact, “not normal or common” in the dating world. Some also advised her to trust her instincts and think carefully about whether she can really trust him.

“No, it’s not normal, period. Sounds like a massive red flag. Leave him NOW. Even if he’s unsure, he could easily delete the app now and create it again later if the relationship doesn’t work out. This is simple disrespect and disregarding your feelings,” one commenter wrote.

“Personally, once I started dating my GF (now wife), I deleted all my profiles on dating apps and uninstalled the apps since I’ve decided on her and out of respect for her. It’s not normal and common, especially after you raised it as a concern,” another shared.

“Tell him to delete both the profile and the app now and explain that it makes you uncomfortable. If he cares for your feelings, he will do it. If he insists not to, then you have your answer,” a third advised, adding, “Or you can create a fake account to see if he’s open to building new relationships outside of you guys.”

In other news, a part-time worker has publicly criticised a “drink stall chain” in Singapore for making her and other employees pay for any incorrectly made beverages.

In a post on the r/SGexams subreddit, the worker wrote that she found the policy both “unnecessary” and “unreasonable,” especially since they are only paid S$9 per hour.

“It is already barely enough to make ends meet,” she said. “ I don’t understand why employees should be held financially responsible when the drink can simply be remade or the order voided, with the reason written on the receipt.”

Read more: Drink stall chain allegedly makes staff pay for incorrect orders, says part-time worker