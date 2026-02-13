// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 13, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

22-year-old yacht worker placed on 12-month probation after stealing nearly during island trip

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A trip unfortunately went sour for a passenger when a yacht crew member stole nearly S$5,000 in cash, a designer wallet, and credit cards from their bag while en route to the southern islands of Lazarus. 

The 22-year-old suspect faces two counts of theft and was sentenced to 12 months of probation,  requiring him to remain indoors from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m the following morning. He is also required to complete 60 hours of community service. 

More so, the suspect’s parents were also required to provide S$5,000 bail to ensure that the suspect behaved well during his probation period.

Case details

According to case investigations, a female yacht owner was driving her yacht to Lazarus Island, and the suspect was assisting her at the time of the crime. While working on the deck, the suspect saw that a 57-year-old Mexican male tourist placed his backpack on the yacht’s sofa, reported Zaobao.

Having the opportunity to commit the crime, the suspect stole items amounting to approximately S$4,995 from the backpack, including a designer wallet, and foreign currency worth an estimated amount of 4,507 Singapore dollars.

See also  VIDEO: Naked intruder in the middle of the night adds to the Covid craziness

After the yacht returned from the trip, several passengers discovered that their personal belongings were missing while checking their things and informed the female yacht owner. With this, the owner questioned the suspect. The stolen items were found inside the suspect’s shoulder bag, which prompted the owner to call the police. 

The suspect reportedly also stole a wallet from a female tourist, containing several credit cards, debit cards, and money worth more than S$700. 

In similar news related to theft, there was a recent report where a man managed to steal several hundred dollars in cash from a coffee shop during the weekend, when the shop was closed. 

The crime happened at a coffee shop called Local Coffee People, located inside the CIMB Plaza. 

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

Jamus Lim says Singapore should do more to help the poorest nations of the world

SINGAPORE: In a recent speech in Parliament, Workers’ Party...

S’porean founders of music venue in Amsterdam open up about racism against Asians

AMSTERDAM: In today’s world, having a community space for...

SG woman goes viral after explaining why she prefers Singapore to London

SINGAPORE: Perhaps it’s a case of the grass being...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //