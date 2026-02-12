Man broke into a coffee shop and stole several hundred dollars in cash, crime was captured on CCTV

SINGAPORE: A man thought that he successfully managed to steal several hundred dollars in cash from a coffee shop during the weekend, but little did he know that the entirety of his crime was caught on camera.

The crime happened at a coffee shop called Local Coffee People, located inside the CIMB Plaza. When Shin Min Daily News contacted the person in charge of the shop, he confirmed that the incident happened on a weekend when the shop was closed. Furthermore, he admitted that he was unaware of the crime until one of the staff found signs of forced entry into the cash register as they prepared to open the store. True enough, they were shocked to discover that cash had been stolen, which prompted them to immediately call their management.

As seen on their CCTV, the suspect was wearing a baseball cap and was carrying a backpack. He slowly approached the counter, glanced at the cash register, and made sure that no one was around before stealing the money.

“The other party skillfully squatted in front of the cash register, fiddled with it for a while, and successfully pried it open, emptying the cash register. While keeping an eye on the surroundings, he stuffed the money into the backpack in front of him,” one of the staff admitted.

Furthermore, the man also tried to open other cabinets inside the shop but left after failing to do so.

The staff declared that the shop had been operating in the plaza for seven or eight years now, and this is the first time that they encountered such an incident.

“I never expected anyone would dare to steal in broad daylight. I’m releasing the video to remind other businesses to be more vigilant,” the staff added.

Overall, the shop lost a total of more than S$300 in cash, and the lock on the cash register was damaged and needs replacement. The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received this report and that the case is under investigation.

