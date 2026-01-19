22-year-old man smuggled pomeranian dogs to Singapore, faces 14 weeks in jail

SINGAPORE: Dogs were rescued after a man was caught red-handed at a checkpoint for smuggling them. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, is facing 11 charges under the Animals and Birds Act and has pleaded guilty to four of them. He was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had two accomplices, a married couple. He learned that the pair intended to bring dogs from Malaysia into Singapore for sale. The accomplices later found a dog supplier on TikTok that same year and purchased three Golden Retrievers, which they successfully smuggled into Singapore and resold online for $2,500 each.

The couple asked the suspect if he was interested in helping them transport the dogs from Malaysia to Singapore, and they would pay him $250 to $300, depending on the size of the dogs. When the suspect agreed, the couple contacted their suppliers and arranged the deliveries to their rented apartment in the Johor Bahru area.

The couple would then notify the suspect to go to the apartment to collect the dogs. Initially, the suspect successfully assisted the couple in smuggling two dogs into Singapore. He was later asked to smuggle five dogs and cigarettes in exchange for a transportation fee of $1,650.

The suspect was caught red-handed by law enforcement officers when he entered the Woodlands Checkpoint. He had previously been sentenced to 13 months in jail and fined $2,000 for violating the Customs Act, the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Serious Crimes Act (confiscation of benefits) and obstructing justice.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, eight animal smuggling cases were recorded in Singapore between January and April 2025. The cases involved a range of animals, including dogs, cats, and wildlife. Some of the species were listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Investigations into these cases are ongoing.

