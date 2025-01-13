MALAYSIA: The mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of 21-year-old Dionna Liew took an unexpected turn after months of uncertainty.

According to Weirdkaya, Liew, who left her home in Johor for Singapore last August to pursue a new job, had not been heard from since. Her mother, distraught and unable to sleep, made heartfelt pleas for her daughter’s safe return, fearing for her wellbeing.

However, recent developments have shed new light on Liew’s whereabouts, revealing that she is not in Singapore as initially believed—she is, in fact, safe and sound in China.

Lim Thow Siang, the complaints bureau chief of Johor Bersatu’s associate wing, played a pivotal role in unveiling the truth. He organized a press conference to address the mystery and revealed that he had personally reached out to Liew to confirm her situation.

In a video shared with the media, Liew appeared on camera, assuring everyone of her safety and revealing her current location. Liew explained that she had already contacted her mother and that plans were in the works for her mother to visit her in China soon.

She also shared that she was in a relationship with a Chinese boyfriend and emphasized that she was in no danger, dispelling fears about her safety.

Text message exchanges between Liew and her mother were shared with the media, where Liew expressed remorse for causing her mother distress. She admitted to acting impulsively and apologized for the pain she had caused.

Liew further clarified that her overseas travels were intended as a relaxing break, and she plans to return home once her visa expires.

While her disappearance had sparked great concern among her family and the public, Liew’s reappearance has now brought a sense of relief, though questions remain about her initial decision to cut off contact.