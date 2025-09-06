2025 Singapore Grand Prix Season: Here’s what’s happening around the city

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix Season is happening once again from September 26 to October 5, 2025. This is a 10-day event filled with Formula 1 racing, as well as fun lifestyle activities all over Singapore, such as live shows, e-racing simulators, and many more.

Singapore is now celebrating the 16th edition of the Grand Prix Season, showcasing why the country is a top global lifestyle destination for everyone all around the world.

This year’s Grand Prix Season will take place at four locations across the city: Jam Off at Sentosa, GrooveDriver Festival at Marina Central, Hit the Apex at CQ @ Clarke Quay, and Performa at Plaza Singapura. These venues will cater to fans all around the world with a mix of music, food, fashion, fitness, and a memorable Formula 1 theme experience.

Jam Off

This is the place for all music fans. Here, there will be live music, talent contests, as well as supercars on display. Aside from music, fans can also find lots of street food stalls to choose from. Indeed, this is a great venue to enjoy music and see first hand the coolest cars in the world.

GrooveDriver Festival

This event is for everyone to enjoy performances by international and local artists. There will also be a special all-female DJ night, which will be totally enjoyable for everyone.

Fans will also have the chance to stroll around the vintage car market and join an e-sports tournament. With music, cards, and gaming all in one place, this is something to check out.

Hit the Apex

‘Hit the Apex’ will give fans a chance to fully immerse themselves in the racing vibes. There will be live music, e-racing simulators, and small race track displays to bring the excitement of the races. Furthermore, there will also be dance parties day and night, which will keep all fans entertained.

Performa

This is where fitness, lifestyle shopping, and more race-themed activities take place. Fans can join workout sessions, take part in upcycling workshops related to racing-related accessories, and enjoy interactive displays.

There will also be a Refuel bar for refreshments, and gamified features with mystery prizes for everyone to participate. It offers great sports for photos for memories as well.

Whether attending the races or joining these fun events around the country, participating in the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is definitely one for the books.