Wednesday, May 7, 2025
31.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Freepik
Sports
2 min.Read

2025 Italian Open: What’s in store on Rome’s clay courts

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

The 2025 Italian Open is taking place in Rome from May 7-18, and it is attracting the world’s top tennis players to the famous clay courts of the Foro Italico. Moreover, this tournament is an important stop as one athlete’s journey to Roland-Garros, for it offers both ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events.

The Italian Open gives tennis players the opportunity to prepare for the French Open, and top male and female athletes are in line to battle for the title. This is a significant event to earn ranking points and gain momentum as well before the major tournament in Paris. 

Italian athletes to expect  

Also locally known as the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, this season’s competition marks the return of Italian tennis sensation and men’s World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Sinner served a three-month ban after a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over two positive doping tests in 2024, and now, the athlete is back on the court.

Furthermore, the women’s singles draw attention to Italian Jasmine Paolini, currently ranked 5th in the world and a gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 29-year-old returns as the defending doubles champion, together with her Olympic champion partner, Sara Errani. 

- Advertisement -

Men’s draw

The men’s singles tour is back to normal with no changes in the rankings. 

Despite Jannik Sinner’s suspension, he remains at the top of the ATP rankings due to his Australian Open win in January, which gave him a nearly 3,700-point lead. With this, he will stay at the top spot until at least Roland-Garros. 

More so, six-time champion Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament, and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz is working on regaining his best form after missing the Madrid Open due to injury. 

Casper Ruud will enter the Italian Open with renewed confidence as he recently won his first Masters 1000 title in Madrid. No active tennis player has won more clay-court matches this decade than he has.

- Advertisement -

2025 Italian Open – Full Men’s Schedule

  • 7-8 May: First round
  • 9-10 May: Second round
  • 11-12 May: Third round
  • 13 May: Round of 16
  • 14-15 May: Quarter-finals
  • 16 May: Semi-finals
  • 18 May: Final

Women’s draw 

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also comes to the Italian Open with confidence after winning two straight WTA 1000 titles, including a clay-court win in the Madrid Open. Due to her exceptional performances, she leads the rankings by 4,345 points and is only the third woman to reach 11,000 points, following Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek.

At 27, Sabalenka has been impressive on clay this season with three titles and a 9-1 record. 

On the other hand, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek is focusing on getting back on her game before her bid to win a fourth consecutive French Open. 

Another player to watch out for is 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva. She has already won two 1000-level titles in 2025, and with the third-most points this year and coaching from four-time Rome champion Conchita Martinez, she is definitely a tough one to beat. 

2025 Italian Open – FULL Women’s Schedule

  • 6-7 May: First round
  • 8-9 May: Second round
  • 10-11 May: Third round
  • 12 May: Round of 16
  • 13-14 May: Quarter-finals
  • 15 May: Semi-finals
  • 17 May: Final
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Business

Changi Airport awards S$4.75B in contracts for Terminal 5 expansion

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group has awarded S$4.75 billion in...
Business

Emirates bets big on Singapore, new retail store signals surge in air travel demand

0
SINGAPORE: Emirates, the biggest international air carrier company in...

Topics

Business

Changi Airport awards S$4.75B in contracts for Terminal 5 expansion

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group has awarded S$4.75 billion in...
Business

Emirates bets big on Singapore, new retail store signals surge in air travel demand

0
SINGAPORE: Emirates, the biggest international air carrier company in...
In the Hood

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...
Sports

Zhao Xintong makes history by becoming China’s first snooker world champion

0
Zhao Xintong made history by becoming the first Chinese...
Property

Global trade war could trigger discounted prime property deals in Singapore

0
SINGAPORE: The city-state’s real estate market is mobilising and...
Relationships

‘My 70 y/o dad lives in their house like it’s his’ — Woman says her sister can’t even relax in her own home

0
SINGAPORE: A woman took to Reddit on Monday (May...
Singapore News

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...
Jobs

‘I don’t want to play this game’ — Man says his coworker turned hostile on him after promotion rumours

0
SINGAPORE: An employee took to an online forum to...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Changi Airport awards S$4.75B in contracts for Terminal 5 expansion

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group has awarded S$4.75 billion in...

Emirates bets big on Singapore, new retail store signals surge in air travel demand

0
SINGAPORE: Emirates, the biggest international air carrier company in...

Global trade war could trigger discounted prime property deals in Singapore

0
SINGAPORE: The city-state’s real estate market is mobilising and...

‘I don’t want to play this game’ — Man says his coworker turned hostile on him after promotion rumours

0
SINGAPORE: An employee took to an online forum to...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore