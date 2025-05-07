2025 Italian Open: What’s in store on Rome’s clay courts

- Advertisement -

The 2025 Italian Open is taking place in Rome from May 7-18, and it is attracting the world’s top tennis players to the famous clay courts of the Foro Italico. Moreover, this tournament is an important stop as one athlete’s journey to Roland-Garros, for it offers both ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events.

The Italian Open gives tennis players the opportunity to prepare for the French Open, and top male and female athletes are in line to battle for the title. This is a significant event to earn ranking points and gain momentum as well before the major tournament in Paris.

Italian athletes to expect

Also locally known as the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, this season’s competition marks the return of Italian tennis sensation and men’s World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Sinner served a three-month ban after a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over two positive doping tests in 2024, and now, the athlete is back on the court.

Furthermore, the women’s singles draw attention to Italian Jasmine Paolini, currently ranked 5th in the world and a gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 29-year-old returns as the defending doubles champion, together with her Olympic champion partner, Sara Errani.

- Advertisement -

Men’s draw

The men’s singles tour is back to normal with no changes in the rankings.

Despite Jannik Sinner’s suspension, he remains at the top of the ATP rankings due to his Australian Open win in January, which gave him a nearly 3,700-point lead. With this, he will stay at the top spot until at least Roland-Garros.

More so, six-time champion Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament, and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz is working on regaining his best form after missing the Madrid Open due to injury.

Casper Ruud will enter the Italian Open with renewed confidence as he recently won his first Masters 1000 title in Madrid. No active tennis player has won more clay-court matches this decade than he has.

- Advertisement -

2025 Italian Open – Full Men’s Schedule

7-8 May: First round

9-10 May: Second round

11-12 May: Third round

13 May: Round of 16

14-15 May: Quarter-finals

16 May: Semi-finals

18 May: Final

Women’s draw

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also comes to the Italian Open with confidence after winning two straight WTA 1000 titles, including a clay-court win in the Madrid Open. Due to her exceptional performances, she leads the rankings by 4,345 points and is only the third woman to reach 11,000 points, following Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek.

At 27, Sabalenka has been impressive on clay this season with three titles and a 9-1 record.

On the other hand, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek is focusing on getting back on her game before her bid to win a fourth consecutive French Open.

Another player to watch out for is 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva. She has already won two 1000-level titles in 2025, and with the third-most points this year and coaching from four-time Rome champion Conchita Martinez, she is definitely a tough one to beat.

2025 Italian Open – FULL Women’s Schedule

6-7 May: First round

8-9 May: Second round

10-11 May: Third round

12 May: Round of 16

13-14 May: Quarter-finals

15 May: Semi-finals

17 May: Final