20-year-old man who likes a “charismatic, financially stable, kind” 30-year-old man asks if it’s normal for him to like older men

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man took to social media asking if it was normal for him to like a 30-year-old man.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he had been talking to the older guy for nearly a year. He added that he likes him because he is “charismatic, financially stable, kind, humorous, goofy”.

“I think he likes me too, but I’m hesitant to progress beyond friendship as I’m still a student pursuing my degree while he’s already working. Also, the 10-year age gap may be considered off-putting to others”, he wrote in his post.

Netizens who commented on the post wondered if there was a typographical error and if it was really about a possible relationship between two men. Others suggested that the man not worry so much about what the world thought and said that he should live for himself.

Here’s what they wrote:

Earlier this year, after a local Reddit user wondered why women, as they grow older and “less attractive”, become more choosy about men, many commenters were quick to provide answers. “When my female friends were younger, their requirements were more straightforward. A nice guy they can vibe well with,” wrote u/JonahAndFish on r/SingaporeRaw on Thursday morning (Jan 5).

“But as the female friends aged, especially around 30s, their expectations became a lot higher. The guy must be rich, tall, handsome, nice, caring, smart, gentleman, treat them like princesses,” the post owner continued, adding that he doesn’t understand “why the requirements go higher while they became less attractive? Beauty is fading away as age, and character also became more difficult.”

