18-year-old girl admits to giving birth at home and burying baby in backyard

MALAYSIA: An 18-year-old Malaysian woman was found to have concealed the birth of her stillborn baby after seeking medical treatment for heavy bleeding at a government clinic.

According to China Press, the incident came to light at 5:30 p.m. on Aug 31 when the teenager arrived at the clinic for treatment. During the examination, doctors discovered severe wounds and questioned her.

She then admitted that she had delivered the baby at home and abandoned the body in the backyard of her house. Following the report, police were alerted and immediately went to the residence.

The Perak police chief said officers later found the baby’s body at the scene with no signs of life.

The police chief confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which pertains to the intentional concealment of childbirth and abandonment of a body. Investigations are ongoing.