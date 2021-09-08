14yo cyclist hit by intoxicated driver at Telok Blangah

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 14-year-old cyclist was knocked down by a vehicle along Telok Blangah on Saturday morning (Sept 4). It was reported that the driver was intoxicated.

At about 3 am on Saturday, the teen was cycling along West Coast with two other friends when they saw several potholes on the road.

The 14-year-old tried to avoid the potholes and moved out of their lane.

However, this decision led to him getting hit by a silver car and flung onto the road.

The teen suffered bruises on his forehead, right eye, hands and feet, reported Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

The 30-year-old male driver stepped out of the vehicle to check on the cyclist, although the latter was reportedly unable to respond.

His friends were also in shock at what happened and could not take photos of the vehicle driver nor the license plate.

Instead, they shared photos of the injuries, appealing for witnesses to the accident.

Zaobao reported that the driver picked up his broken plate number and drove off.

The teen’s friend shared that the driver reeked of alcohol and looked flushed from intoxication.

The victim was admitted to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

The hospital has filed a police report, and police investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this year, a 14-year-old cyclist died in an accident involving a dump truck along Marina East Drive.

The cyclist was riding a banned fixie bike which collided with the truck. The 37-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. /TISG

