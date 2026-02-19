140K followers gone after Chinese influencer’s beauty filter slips in the middle of her livestream

A Chinese influencer’s live broadcast took an unexpected turn when her beauty filter suddenly had a glitch, which then shocked viewers about her unedited reality.

Across social media platforms, the video shows that the content creator was in the middle of her live stream when the beauty filter malfunctioned—her natural face features were revealed under the flawless and porcelain-like skin. The filter gave the woman smaller eyes and a softer jawline, features that are close to reality but stylised. Within a matter of seconds, the filter once again reactivated, restoring the perfectly doll-like face.

Regardless of the glitch, the woman remained composed, as if nothing unusual just happened. According to posts, the woman allegedly lost 140,000 followers immediately after the glitch. Although the exact figure of her loss has not been verified, this claim heightened the controversy about the persuasive use of beauty filters online.

Nowadays, it is common that content creators spend hours on various social media platforms interacting with their audiences. Using filters is often deemed essential for attracting engagement from viewers.

With this, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on this subject matter. One netizen admitted: “Filters should be criminalised.”

Another netizen remarked: “Her account should’ve been banned for misleading fans.”

People were also worried about the creator’s mental health, given that she lost a huge number of followers.

“That really shows how much social media culture is shaped by filters and curated images. It’s unfortunate when appearance becomes the main reason people follow or unfollow someone. Authenticity usually builds stronger, longer-term support than perfection ever could,” a netizen declared.

More netizens added: “She’s actually prettier than the vanilla anime face”, “She could probably look good by using makeup instead”, and “She looks fine without the filter. The only matter when she uses the filter is that her face becomes so much smaller and the skintone… I prefer the unfiltered one.”