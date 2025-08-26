// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
14-year-old pregnant girl found dead in her home; police arrest girl’s brother and boyfriend

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

INDONESIA: The community at Labuhanbatu Selatan Regency in the North Sumatra Province of Indonesia has been left stunned after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in her home on Friday (Aug 22). Her death was initially ruled a suicide by hanging, but police have since arrested the girl’s 25-year-old brother and 20-year-old boyfriend after scratches were found on her chest.

Local press reported that the girl, who was about four weeks pregnant at the time of her death, has been identified as a possible victim of severe psychological pressure. After scratches were found on her body, the local authorities ordered an autopsy and arrested the two prime suspects.

The brother had reportedly behaved inappropriately with his sister, ignoring their mother’s repeated warnings for him to stop. The girl’s boyfriend is also suspected of sexually assaulting her, which may have led to her pregnancy.

The police said that phone chats between the victim and her boyfriend show that she had confided in him about the pregnancy and expressed concerns, while the 20-year-old man reassured her that he would take responsibility for the situation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

