Tuesday, July 29, 2025

2 min.Read

14-year-old girl missing for four days found safe in Johor after online grooming scare

By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A 14-year-old Malaysian girl who went missing for more than four days has been found safe in Batu Pahat, Johor.

The teenager, who had skipped school and allegedly run away from home, was located by police on Sunday (Jul 27) afternoon and reunited with her family later that evening.

Her disappearance was first reported on Jul 23, after her grandfather dropped her off at school in the morning. When she failed to return home and her school confirmed she had not attended class that day, her family immediately lodged a police report. Concerned relatives also turned to social media, appealing to the public for help in tracing her whereabouts.

According to China Press, the girl’s father, who works in Singapore, was stunned by the incident.

“After their mother died in a car accident last year, my children were taken care of by their grandparents,” he said, “I thought my daughter was living a routine, stable life. I never imagined she would disappear while supposedly attending school.”

Family members revealed that the teenager had recently formed a relationship with a man believed to be in his 40s, whom she met through online gaming. The two had reportedly been meeting frequently, and the man had promised to give her an SUV and purchase a home for her. Her relatives grew alarmed when they noticed a hickey on her neck and immediately informed the authorities.

Suspicions deepened when the family attempted to confront the man. Although he claimed they were just friends and he would wait until she was older before pursuing a relationship, the family soon discovered discrepancies in his story. They photographed his identification card, only to find that the vehicle he offered her was not registered in his name. Additionally, his previous residence in Johor had already been sold, and neighbours said he was heavily in debt to loan sharks.

With both the man and the girl unreachable for days, the family feared the teenager could be exploited or trafficked.

“The police tried contacting him but were unsuccessful,” her father said, “It was as if they both vanished into thin air.”

Thankfully, police managed to track down the girl in Batu Pahat at around 5 pm on July 27, and she was safely returned to her family three hours later. It remains unclear whether she was still with the man when found.

The case has raised concerns about the dangers of online grooming and the need for greater vigilance, especially among young internet users.

Investigations are ongoing.

