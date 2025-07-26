// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
1,300 names and addresses leaked from traffic police records after ransomware attack; SPF, CSA say no signs of further data exposed

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: About 1,300 names and addresses believed to be from traffic police records were leaked online on July 18, though there is “no indication” that any other information was published, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Thursday (July 24).

In a joint statement, the agencies said the incident was the result of a ransomware attack on printing vendor Toppan Next Tech Pte Ltd (TNT), first reported on April 6, 2025.

The traffic violation information provided by the police to TNT for printing and bulk mailing purposes included names, addresses, NRIC numbers, and details of the offences. The names and addresses are believed to have been leaked at the time.

“Police will be notifying affected persons individually as a matter of priority,” the statement said.

As a precautionary measure, SPF and CSA advised those affected to remain vigilant by monitoring their personal accounts for any suspicious activity, including potential phishing attempts or unusual communications. They added that any such activity should be reported immediately to 1800-255-0000 or via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

See also  Job-seeking S’porean who worked 7 years in cybersecurity is now struggling to even get an interview

The agencies also said that the traffic police’s systems were not breached and that they are working with TNT to strengthen their cybersecurity measures. /TISG

Read also: Fraud and scams driven by generative AI are now among the biggest cyber threats in the financial sector

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

