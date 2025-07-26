1,300 names and addresses leaked from traffic police records after ransomware attack; SPF, CSA say no signs of further data exposed

SINGAPORE: About 1,300 names and addresses believed to be from traffic police records were leaked online on July 18, though there is “no indication” that any other information was published, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Thursday (July 24).

In a joint statement, the agencies said the incident was the result of a ransomware attack on printing vendor Toppan Next Tech Pte Ltd (TNT), first reported on April 6, 2025.

The traffic violation information provided by the police to TNT for printing and bulk mailing purposes included names, addresses, NRIC numbers, and details of the offences. The names and addresses are believed to have been leaked at the time.

“Police will be notifying affected persons individually as a matter of priority,” the statement said.

As a precautionary measure, SPF and CSA advised those affected to remain vigilant by monitoring their personal accounts for any suspicious activity, including potential phishing attempts or unusual communications. They added that any such activity should be reported immediately to 1800-255-0000 or via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness .

The agencies also said that the traffic police’s systems were not breached and that they are working with TNT to strengthen their cybersecurity measures. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)