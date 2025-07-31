// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 31, 2025
1 min.Read

12-year-old girl attacked with hammer at void deck; suspect arrested hours later

Jewel Stolarchuk
MALAYSIA: A 12-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries after she was attacked with a hammer by a man at the void deck of her block in Johor Bahru last Saturday (Jul 26).

The incident, which took place around 3:17 p.m., was partially captured on CCTV cameras. A 2-minute and 20-second clip circulating online shows the suspect loitering in the public area on the ground floor of the flat.

Several children can be seen walking past him during that time.

Moments later, the man moved towards a blind spot in the camera’s view. Soon after, the girl’s screams rang out, drawing the attention of nearby residents.

According to the footage, the man quickly reappeared on camera and fled the scene in haste. The entire incident unfolded in less than a minute.

The girl, visibly shaken and bleeding from her head, was seen clutching her injury with her hands. Children who had been nearby rushed over to check on her. She eventually entered the lift, her head covered in blood, and attempted to return home to seek help.

Johor Bahru police released a statement on Tuesday (Jul 29), confirming they received a report from the girl’s mother at 5:19 p.m. on the day of the attack. The mother said that her daughter had been assaulted by an unknown man with a hammer on the ground floor of their flat.

Officers launched an immediate manhunt and managed to arrest a 39-year-old suspect at a residence in Johor Bahru at approximately 7:25 p.m. that same evening, just over four hours after the report was lodged.

Police confirmed that the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she is currently in stable condition. In addition to her head injury, she also sustained a sprained and swollen right hand, caused by the struggle.

Investigations revealed that the suspect has a history of drug use and multiple prior criminal offenses. A urine test conducted after his arrest came back positive for methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Investigations are ongoing.

