Starting a business is an exciting journey, but it’s also a challenging one filled with uncertainties and pitfalls. As a founder, the road to success is often marked by the lessons you learn the hard way—through mistakes.

Whether you’re in the early stages of your startup or well on your way, being aware of common missteps can help you avoid costly setbacks and increase your chances of success.

In an article published by the Entrepreneur, 12 crucial mistakes many entrepreneurs make have been explored, and practical advice on how to steer clear of them:

Believing you have all the solutions

One of the biggest traps for new founders is assuming that you know exactly what your business needs to succeed. The reality is, you’ll likely be 90% wrong about your assumptions—and you won’t know which 90%. The key is to challenge your convictions constantly. Be ready to adapt and iterate based on feedback and market realities. Flexibility and open-mindedness are the cornerstones of a successful startup journey.

Overlooking the impact of compounding

Entrepreneurs often look for quick wins, but meaningful long-term change takes time. Whether it’s acquiring customers, building a brand, or improving your skills, small daily improvements add up to significant results. Just like compound interest, incremental progress—when made consistently—multiplies over time. Stay committed to gradual progress and watch how tiny steps can lead to big gains.

Neglecting the principle of funnels

In business, every user action, from signing up to making a purchase, forms part of a “conversion funnel.” The more steps you ask your users to take, the higher the likelihood that they’ll drop off. This is known as churn. Simplifying processes and reducing friction are crucial. Keep the journey from interest to action as smooth and short as possible to maximize conversions.

Hiring solely for experience

In a startup, the landscape can change rapidly, and it’s impossible to predict exactly what challenges you’ll face. Hiring someone based solely on their experience might not serve your company well. Instead, look for adaptability, problem-solving skills, and the ability to learn quickly. These qualities are far more valuable than a specific set of prior experiences.

Prioritizing scaling too soon

It’s tempting to think big and scale fast, but trying to future-proof your startup before you’ve figured out product-market fit is a surefire way to waste valuable resources. Early-stage startups should focus on getting the fundamentals right first—understanding their customers and refining their products. Scaling should only come after you’ve solidified your foundation.

Taking on too many roles

In the early days of a startup, founders often try to do everything themselves. But taking on too many roles comes at a cost. Context-switching between different tasks can hurt productivity, and without delegation, the quality of work can suffer. Bring in trustworthy team members early who can handle key areas of the business and allow you to focus on what matters most.

Measuring your progress against others’ completed projects

When you’re knee-deep in building your startup, it’s easy to get discouraged by comparing your rough drafts to the polished, finished products of others. Remember, all great achievements come through constant iteration, learning, and revision. Don’t measure your early efforts against someone else’s success. The path to greatness is paved with mistakes and refinement, not perfection from the start.

Tackling problems without clear boundaries

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by big, complex problems, but tackling them in their entirety is often inefficient. The solution is to break down the problem into smaller, more manageable chunks. Focus on solving one piece at a time, with clear, bounded goals. This approach will help you make tangible progress and avoid wasting resources.

Letting fear of established competitors hold you back

It’s natural to feel intimidated by established players in your industry, but don’t shy away from competing with them. Big companies often have institutionalized inefficiencies, are reluctant to innovate, and are slow to adapt. Startups, on the other hand, have flexibility and a willingness to take risks. Rather than avoiding incumbents, see them as opportunities to disrupt and carve out your own space.

Avoiding the ‘pivot’

The truth is that most startups won’t succeed with their original product or strategy. If things aren’t working, don’t be afraid to pivot. The longer you stick to a failing path, the more you risk wasting resources. Success in the startup world is often about learning, adapting, and making course corrections when necessary. If a pivot increases your chances of success, embrace it.

Believing you must be the first

Many founders believe that being the first to market is the key to success. While being first can provide an advantage, it’s often more important to make consumers believe you were the first and to benefit from the groundwork laid by earlier players. The most successful companies often enter a market after others have paved the way, learning from their mistakes and improving on their offerings.

Over-prioritizing current users’ needs

While it’s essential to keep your current users satisfied, focusing too much on their needs can prevent you from reaching new audiences. Early-stage startups need to prioritize expanding their customer base, not just pleasing existing users. By balancing the needs of current and potential users, you’ll be better positioned to grow your business and continue attracting new customers.

Be ready to learn and adapt

Starting a business is no easy feat, but being mindful of these common mistakes can save you time, money, and energy. The key to startup success isn’t just avoiding pitfalls—it’s about being flexible, iterative, and always ready to learn and adapt. Embrace the challenges, stay focused on solving real problems, and remember that success rarely comes overnight.

With the right mindset and a willingness to course-correct, your startup can navigate the ups and downs and thrive in the long run.