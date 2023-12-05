Immigrants are a frequent topic discussed all over the world. Liberals are for immigrants, while conservatives, not so.

A federal judge recently reviewed claims that the “Remain in Mexico” program violates the rights of asylum-seeking children, coinciding with the Biden administration’s temporary legal status offer to kids separated at the border. These cases spotlight the harsh treatment faced by immigrant children, often left to navigate deportation proceedings alone.

The special immigrant juvenile status (SIJS) designed to protect abused or neglected children has failed over 100,000 youngsters due to a legislative loophole. Although the process involves state court decisions and immigration petitions, a technicality bars many from timely SIJS access. These deserving children are stuck in a green card backlog, sharing quotas with employment-based applicants, denying them stability and opportunities.

Lawyers highlight real-life cases like Claude’s and Kasey’s, emphasizing the urgent need for Congress to exempt SIJS youth from visa limits and for immediate action from the Biden administration to grant relief and aid to these affected children.

NBC News states that these children would possibly have to wait over 5 years or more for their residency status. Furthermore, they claim that this is an asylum program for children who have been mistreated by their family overseas. This is to help them start a new life in America.

In the eyes of the conservatives, they feel that the federal government is prioritising illegal immigrants over hard working Americans. Many feel that they are paying taxes only to provide housing to them rather than Americans. X users state that most other wealthy countries would not open their borders just like that.

Others made remarks towards the immigrants coming to America stating that Americans do not have a strong leader either. This is in response to a group of immigrants voicing out their frustrations trying to come into the country.

