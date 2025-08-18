10-year-old Indian Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest chess player to defeat a Grandmaster

Bodhana Sivanandan, a 10-year-old Indian chess player from London, shockingly defeated 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells at the British Chess Championships in Liverpool. With this great achievement, she became the youngest female player to defeat a Grandmaster in the sport. According to the International Chess Federation (ICF), she broke the record previously held by Carissa Yip from the USA.

The ICF expressed: “British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster!”

“Sivanandan’s victory at 10 years, five months and three days beats the 2019 record held by American Carissa Yip (10 years, 11 months and 20 days),” the organisation added.

After this amazing feat, Sivanandan gained the title of woman international master, the second-highest rank given exclusively to women. This is a title following a woman’s grandmaster.

According to BBC, Bodhana started playing during the pandemic lockdown, back when she was five years old. She shared: “When it was 2020, it was Covid, so one of my dad’s friends was going back to India, and he had a few toys and books, and he gave them to us… And in one of the bags, I saw a chessboard, and I was interested in the pieces… I wanted to use the pieces as toys. Instead, my dad said that I could play the game, and then I started from there.”

On social media, netizens expressed their amazement at the little girl’s achievement at a very young age. One netizen commented: “10 years old and already beating grandmasters… unreal! Huge congrats to Bodhana, the future is bright!”

A similar comment stated: “Bodhana Sivanandan has achieved something incredible by becoming the youngest female player to beat a grandmaster. What a bright future ahead.”

Another netizen declared that with this win, the ‘future of chess is in good hands.’

One more netizen remarked: It’s not just talent, but also hard work and dedication… And she has displayed more of these at age 10 than most adults.’

🇬🇧♟👏 British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster! The 10-year-old, from Harrow, pulled off the win on Sunday against 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the last round of the 2025 British… pic.twitter.com/bAMqeyFZHm — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 11, 2025



Bodhana Sivanandan is the youngest person to represent England in any sport. Previously, she was chosen to play for England at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, with teammates aged mostly in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

The manager of the England chess team, Malcolm Pein, declared that the young athlete is one of the most amazing young chess talents that he has ever seen in Britain by far.