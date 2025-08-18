// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 18, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: X.com/@FIDE_chess
Sports
2 min.Read

10-year-old Indian Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest chess player to defeat a Grandmaster

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Bodhana Sivanandan, a 10-year-old Indian chess player from London, shockingly defeated 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells at the British Chess Championships in Liverpool. With this great achievement, she became the youngest female player to defeat a Grandmaster in the sport. According to the International Chess Federation (ICF), she broke the record previously held by Carissa Yip from the USA. 

The ICF expressed: “British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster!” 

“Sivanandan’s victory at 10 years, five months and three days beats the 2019 record held by American Carissa Yip (10 years, 11 months and 20 days),” the organisation added. 

After this amazing feat, Sivanandan gained the title of woman international master, the second-highest rank given exclusively to women. This is a title following a woman’s grandmaster. 

According to BBC, Bodhana started playing during the pandemic lockdown, back when she was five years old. She shared: “When it was 2020, it was Covid, so one of my dad’s friends was going back to India, and he had a few toys and books, and he gave them to us… And in one of the bags, I saw a chessboard, and I was interested in the pieces… I wanted to use the pieces as toys. Instead, my dad said that I could play the game, and then I started from there.” 

See also  Singapore's Chess Prodigy: Little Tanvi Trivedi, Primary 2 student wins big at the 7th Eastern Asian Youth Chess Championship 2023

On social media, netizens expressed their amazement at the little girl’s achievement at a very young age. One netizen commented: “10 years old and already beating grandmasters… unreal! Huge congrats to Bodhana, the future is bright!” 

A similar comment stated: “Bodhana Sivanandan has achieved something incredible by becoming the youngest female player to beat a grandmaster. What a bright future ahead.” 

Another netizen declared that with this win, the ‘future of chess is in good hands.’

One more netizen remarked: It’s not just talent, but also hard work and dedication… And she has displayed more of these at age 10 than most adults.’ 


Bodhana Sivanandan is the youngest person to represent England in any sport. Previously, she was chosen to play for England at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, with teammates aged mostly in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

See also  How investing is like playing a game of chess

The manager of the England chess team, Malcolm Pein, declared that the young athlete is one of the most amazing young chess talents that he has ever seen in Britain by far. 

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore