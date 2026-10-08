Singapore Politics | 3 m read

10 volunteer lawyers help nearly 150 Singaporeans complete Lasting Powers of Attorney at WP outreach

Anna Maria Romero | October 8, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a social media post earlier this week, Harpreet Singh thanked the lawyers who donated their time and expertise in a recent community outreach that resulted in almost 150 Singaporeans learning about, and then signing, their Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) documents. The LPA is important in everyone’s life, as it allows an individual who must be at least 21 years old to appoint one or more persons whom they trust to make decisions for them should they lose mental capacity. These include decisions about their health and personal welfare, as well as their property and assets. However, according to January 2025 survey results from the Singapore Management University (SMU), less than 13% of respondents had formalised an LPA or an advance medical directive (AMD) for end-of-life issues.

Without an LPA, the individual’s family may run into difficulties or even disputes with one another. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Mr Singh, a Senior Counsel and former WP candidate, noted that a briefing on the LPA for Punggol and Sengkang residents had been held on Sept 12, and a signing session took place just last weekend. “Delighted to share that almost 150 residents successfully signed and finalised their LPAs on the day. This would not have been possible without our ten volunteer lawyers, who gave their Saturday morning generously to be with each resident, answering their questions, and making sure everyone left with their LPA properly done. We are deeply grateful to each of them,” he wrote, thanking the WP team of volunteers who manned the event.

The outreach was organised by Mr Singh, Alexis Dang and Alia Mattar, who were all on the WP’s Punggol slate in last year’s General Election. They were joined by WP MP Fadli Fawzi (Aljunied), who himself is a lawyer and who had organised a similar event in Kaki Bukit, the ward he represents in Parliament, last March. Mr Singh shared that a resident had thanked the WP team, noting that the process had taken just half an hour to accomplish. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“That is exactly what we set out to do. Many of our residents are unsure what is needed or don’t know a lawyer who can help. Events like these bring practical, important services directly to our fellow Singaporeans,” he wrote, adding that another LPA outreach is in the pipeline.

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