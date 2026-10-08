10 volunteer lawyers help nearly 150 Singaporeans complete Lasting Powers of Attorney at WP outreach
SINGAPORE: In a social media post earlier this week, Harpreet Singh thanked the lawyers who donated their time and expertise in a recent community outreach that resulted in almost 150 Singaporeans learning about, and then signing, their Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) documents.
The LPA is important in everyone’s life, as it allows an individual who must be at least 21 years old to appoint one or more persons whom they trust to make decisions for them should they lose mental capacity. These include decisions about their health and personal welfare, as well as their property and assets.
However, according to January 2025 survey results from the Singapore Management University (SMU), less than 13% of respondents had formalised an LPA or an advance medical directive (AMD) for end-of-life issues.
Without an LPA, the individual’s family may run into difficulties or even disputes with one another.
Mr Singh, a Senior Counsel and former WP candidate, noted that a briefing on the LPA for Punggol and Sengkang residents had been held on Sept 12, and a signing session took place just last weekend.
“Delighted to share that almost 150 residents successfully signed and finalised their LPAs on the day. This would not have been possible without our ten volunteer lawyers, who gave their Saturday morning generously to be with each resident, answering their questions, and making sure everyone left with their LPA properly done. We are deeply grateful to each of them,” he wrote, thanking the WP team of volunteers who manned the event.
The outreach was organised by Mr Singh, Alexis Dang and Alia Mattar, who were all on the WP’s Punggol slate in last year’s General Election. They were joined by WP MP Fadli Fawzi (Aljunied), who himself is a lawyer and who had organised a similar event in Kaki Bukit, the ward he represents in Parliament, last March.
Mr Singh shared that a resident had thanked the WP team, noting that the process had taken just half an hour to accomplish.
“That is exactly what we set out to do. Many of our residents are unsure what is needed or don’t know a lawyer who can help. Events like these bring practical, important services directly to our fellow Singaporeans,” he wrote, adding that another LPA outreach is in the pipeline.
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A year ago, party chair and Aljunied MP Sylvia Lim also organised a similar event in Hougang, which was carried out in collaboration with Singapore Management University Pro Bono Centre.
She shared in an Instagram post that the event had a personal significance for her.
“When my late father was suddenly stricken with dementia in 2010 due to a stroke, he had not executed a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), and my family had to engage lawyers to apply to court to be appointed as his deputies… Having an LPA will make it easier for loved ones to act in one’s best interest,” she wrote. /TISG
Read also: Singaporeans more open to talking about death, but few take concrete steps to prepare