SINGAPORE: “365 days of endless job applications, countless interviews that go nowhere, and rejection emails that all start to look the same.” This was how one Singaporean jobseeker described his frustrating job search in a post on Reddit’s AskSingapore forum on Saturday (Feb 15).

Reflecting on his journey, he shared how he had spent the past year trying to remain hopeful, constantly telling himself that maybe next week, or perhaps next month, he would finally receive an offer. But as the months dragged on, that optimism became harder to hold onto. “Now, the weight of uncertainty feels unbearable,” he confessed.

He also mentioned that he had explored every possible avenue, attending career fairs, reaching out to professionals on LinkedIn, and even enrolling in upskilling courses to improve his employability. Yet, despite his dedication and persistence, he still found himself without a job.

Some companies don’t even bother replying to him, he said. Others, meanwhile, ghosted him after the second interview.

“Even ‘entry-level’ roles somehow require 3-5 years of experience…but how do you gain experience when no one gives you a chance?” he pointed out.

To make matters worse, his challenges kept piling up. His savings were running low, the growing gap in his résumé made him worry about his future job prospects, and the pressure from those around him began weighing on him.

“Friends have moved on in their careers. Family members ask, ‘Still no job?’ with that mix of concern and disappointment. I avoid meet-ups now—it’s easier than explaining the same struggle over and over again,” he explained. “Anyone in the same boat as me? Life feels bleak,” he asked the community.

“Could it be an interview issue?”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor said that if his résumé was solid and he was consistently getting interview invites, the issue might lie in his interview skills.

They wrote, “Could it be an interview issue? I realized I might tend to over-share a few things that lead to rejection, so evaluate your own interviews to see where you can improve. After all, if you’re getting interviews, it means your resume is doing not too bad!”

Another advised him, “A good way to improve your interview performance is to ask the interviewer for feedback during the interview before the session ends. Share with them that you want genuine, honest feedback.”

Some Redditors also recommended that he refine or update his résumé, just in case it was the root cause of his job search struggles. One commented, “Look up tips online (YouTube/Google) or even pay professional resume writers to help revamp your resume. It makes a lot of difference the way you word your resume to attract even companies to give you an opportunity.”

Others expressed solidarity, assuring him he was not alone in his struggle. One shared, “I have been trying to get an FT (full-time) job as well, similar to your case, countless interviews that go nowhere, mass applying but nothing.” Another remarked, “Month 6.5 of being jobless, and I’m now scared.”

How to get better at interviews

According to Michael Page, a recruitment agency, the best way to get better at interviews is to practice consistently. This means reviewing common interview questions, thinking about different ways to answer them, and attending as many interviews as possible. Over time, this practice will boost your confidence and make it easier to handle future interviews.

Also, instead of just saying you’re good at something during the interview, back it up with real examples. For example, rather than saying you’re a strong leader, talk about a time you helped a struggling employee improve. Having these stories ready beforehand makes it much easier to answer on the spot.

The agency also recommends preparing smart questions for the interviewer. Instead of sticking to generic ones, focus on the bigger picture, such as the challenges of the role and how success is measured. A great question to ask is: “If I get the job, how will you evaluate my performance after six months?”

