SINGAPORE: A man shared on social media that a coffee shop in Bishan charged him an extra 20 cents for his takeaway coffee, even though he brought his own cup.

In his post on the Facebook group ‘COMPLAINT SINGAPORE’ on Thursday (Aug 1), Mr Seetho KF explained that the stall normally charges $1.20 for Coffee O Kosong (black coffee) when served in their glass cup but $1.40 when served in a paper cup.

Given these prices, Mr Seetho expected that bringing his own cup would help him avoid the additional cost associated with the paper cup. However, he was shocked that he was still charged $1.40, even though he did not use any of the stall’s cups.

When Mr Seetho inquired about the extra charge, the cashier lady told him that the price was the same regardless of whether customers used their own cups or the shop’s cups.

This policy, according to her, was set by her boss and suggested he check the price board for details. He was also told that he could file a complaint if he was unhappy with the explanation.

Frustrated by the whole incident, he wrote:

“What is the justification when the government is encouraging recycling and reducing waste? Are they taking advantage to make more profit to recover their costs ( they bidded high prices to operate the coffee shop) especially in this present environment when costs are going up?

What can the authorities do to stop these malpractices? Using my own cup justified an extra 20 cents? Even food stalls are giving a discount of 30 cents if using their own containers. Can the authorities do something before costs become higher even we are saving the environment.”

In the comments section, many users expressed disappointment with the stall’s policy and strongly encouraged Mr Seetho to report the issue to the relevant authorities.

One netizen said, “Time for the government to look into this and many past vendors’ bad practices. Absolutely zero governance in the management at all..”

Another commented, “This is getting ridiculous. Has to stop.”

Others also expressed that the stall’s green policies were just for show.

One wrote, “The takeaway cold drinks cups are seldom recycled by patrons, & in fact use more plastic & possibly generate more pollution in production. Worse still, several other coffeeshop & food court chains are copying them.

It’s many steps backwards to Singapore’s bid to contribute to climate change.”

A third pointed out, “What is more ironic is they put some sign saying they dun offer straws to save the earth. you touch the fancy cup. so thick. how much more plastic to make that cup compared to making straws?”

The Independent Singapore has contacted Kimly Coffeeshop for comments and updates.

Read also: 50 cents takeaway boxes adds to rising cost pressures for Singaporeans