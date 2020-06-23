Trending post: Numerous complaints on Ninja Van making parcels disappear

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public has highlighted on social media a recurring issue of parcels disappearing when handled by leading courier company in Singapore, Ninja Van. After reaching out to the courier, Ninja Van has provided their statement on such occurrences.

On Sunday (June 21), Yumi Yu Kiko took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore to warn others not to buy items from a merchant using Ninja Van to deliver the package as there have been numerous cases when the items, especially electronics or home appliances, would go missing. Ms Yumi, for example, shared that her 32-inch Sharp TV was reported missing after the delivery was cancelled. The concerned citizen went to Ninja Van’s Facebook page only to discover that several customers have had similar experiences.

Mr Barry Kam received a notification that his parcel was lost in transit; hence, his delivery was immediately cancelled. “It’s weird because my shipment was collected and stored in Ninja Van’s warehouse and never left for delivery at all, so it’s lost while in transit in the warehouse?,” added Mr Kam who tried tracking the item. Meanwhile, HueyYi Png left a comment sharing their experience with a shipment that was signed to have been received and tagged as delivered yet they never received anything.

Ms Yumi, in her post, warned others to be careful when purchasing such high-ticket items. “I assume there might be a thief somewhere in their warehouse or delivery guys doing all this,” she added.

The Independent Singapore reached out to Ninja Van for a statement and clarification on the issue. According to Mr Ray Chou, Country Head of Ninja Van Singapore, one of the rising reasons for these missing parcel cases is due to the sudden popularity of e-commerce which led to sellers’ rush to fulfil parcels. “This could result in packaging that does not necessarily meet industry expectations,” said Mr Chou. “Fallen air waybills and incorrect parcel tagging contribute significantly to missing parcel cases too,” he added. Mr Chou noted that while they are investigating more cases during this period due to the three-times increase in parcel volume, Ninja Van Singapore’s current loss rate remains below the industry standard.

Should theft be confirmed as a probable cause for the missing parcels, the issue will be escalated to management level for further scrutiny. “We do not condone or tolerate any acts of dishonesty, and will escalate to, and work closely with, the relevant authorities for disciplinary proceedings,” said Mr Chou. “We understand the frustration and distress that shoppers experience when they learn that their parcels have gone missing. We want to take this chance to firmly assure our shippers and shoppers that we will definitely leave no stone unturned when it comes to missing parcel investigations.”

The company has also been in touch with Ms Yumi and is assisting her with her case. They have been working with Lazada, the platform Ms Yumi used to make the order, in getting her refund processed.