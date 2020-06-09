Tin Pei Ling’s 2011 Kate Spade handbag photo makes a comeback

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following her recent controversial statement on budgetary support per capita, a previous incident during the 2011 General Election involving Ms Tin Pei Ling and a Kate Spade handbag has been highlighted again on social media.

On Thursday (June 4), the MacPherson SMC MP had shared on Facebook her speech in Parliament that day during the debate on the Fortitude Budget. It was a lengthy speech but most people commenting on the post zeroed in on one particular statement.

She had said: “Based on my back-of-envelope estimation, the budgetary support per capita in Singapore is S$23,225.” This drew questions from many people who said they had received only a fraction of the estimated amount.

Ms Tin’s Kate Spade incident was revisited by asisone.com on Feb 6, 2014. It happened shortly after 27-year-old Ms Tin was introduced as a candidate for the People’s Action Party before the 2011 General Election. Photos from her social media account spread online. One of them in particular, which showed a beaming Ms Tin holding up a Kate Spade handbag, led to widespread accusations online of ignorance, materialism and privilege.

Although this incident happened about nine years ago and Ms Tin is now 36, it has resurfaced following her recent budgetary support statement, which caused an uproar online. In response to her estimation, a few people left comments hinting at what happened in 2011.

