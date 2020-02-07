Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: news, leaks and specs

- Advertisement -

Samsung, world leader in smartphones and electronics, has forayed into the world of phones with foldable screens, and users can’t wait for the kinks of previous models like the Galaxy Fold to be smoothened out. Samsung’s reportedly soon-to-be-released latest foldable flip phone has been dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip, a smartphone that’s getting everyone talking. From release dates and video leaks to the phone’s possible specifications, we’ve got you covered.

In October 2019, Samsung teased users with hints to a foldable phone to rival Motorola’s Razr. With just several days left till Samsung’s Unpacked event on Feb 11, when the company will unveil its first phones for the year, mobile phone and other tech enthusiasts can’t sit still.

Samsung’s Unpacked event is happening on Feb 11 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco in the United States.

Industry watchers expect the electronics giant to reveal a trio of Galaxy S20 phones in three sizes along with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip.

Thanks to tech enthusiasts and leaked information, we have got a rough idea of what the Galaxy Z Flip will look like, its retail price, the details of its cameras and other specs. This exciting phone will most likely be the first ever foldable phone with an ultra-thin glass screen that bends in half, folding horizontally instead of vertically like the early Galaxy Fold units that broke.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be smaller in size than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold from 2019 and closer to Motorola’s Razr flip phone, which has a 6.7-inch screen and is being launched on Feb 6. The Galaxy Fold had a massive 7.3-inch screen that bends in half vertically, like opening and closing a book.

“Leaked” video of the Galaxy Z Flip

This “leaked” video of the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone has been circulating on social media and getting people excited:

The source of the video remains unknown, but one thing is for sure—the phone that person is holding in the video is extremely cool, it’s reminiscent of the flip phones of the 1990s and the 2000s (with way cooler capabilities), and we want it!

Latest rumoured specs

The possible specs of the Galaxy Z Flip were gathered from different sources, including CNET, WinFuture, Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, Twitter leaker Evan Blass and LetsGoDigital.

6.7-inch vertically folding display, possibly with bendable ultra-thin glass and 2,636×1,080-pixel screen resolution

1.06-inch external display with 300×116-pixel resolution

Two 12-megapixel rear cameras (one main, one ultra-wide) and 10-megapixel front-facing camera with auto-focus

Two batteries, one with 900-mAh capacity (other unknown)

“Hideaway Hinge” that could help keep our dust and crumbs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset

8GB RAM, 256GB on-board storage

3,300-mAh battery

Wireless charging

$1,400 price (about $1,070 or AU$2,080) with a Feb. 14 sale date

4G only; no 5G

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2Colors: Black, purple

In a tweet, Weinbach said that the Galaxy Z Flip “will likely launch” on Feb. 14 for US$1,400 (S$1,934). He noted that for the US, the foldable phone may be exclusively sold through telecom company AT&T, for a limited period of time.

The price tag

Earlier on, a report by The Korea Herald got everyone excited by saying that the foldable flip phone could cost only US$850 (S$1174), according to its sources. However, the new suspected price of US$1,400 (S$1,934) falls well under the Galaxy Fold.

A price tag of US$1,400 is a far cry from an earlier report by The Korea Herald that Samsung’s foldable flipper could cost $850, according to its sources. But it would still be well under the Galaxy Fold’s US$1,980 (S$2,735) price tag.

The launch date

Most tech enthusiasts and industry watchers believe that the Galaxy Z Flip will be launched on the same day as the unveiling of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20, which is scheduled for Feb 11 at Samsung’s Unpacked event in the US.

Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold alongside the Galaxy S10, so it is likely that it will release the Flip and the S20 at the same time this year.

The foldable screen

The most exciting thing about this elusive smartphone is the foldable, ultra-thin glass screen. While mind-blowing in theory, past units of the Galaxy Fold displayed rough design flaws that caused the screen to crack and break.

With all the rumours circulating around the Galaxy Z Flip, the thing that is not clear yet is what Samsung has done to not repeat the mistakes of the past.

It’s no longer just about gorgeous displays and massive screens—folding and flipping is where it’s at. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for more news on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. /TISG