Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘steps back’ from royal family

The statement says the palace understands their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always wanted a private life and they might just have it with their sudden decision.

They are opting out of the royal life but they can opt into elements they like such as the family element of supporting the Queen whom they are close to.

The Instagram post also revealed that the royal couple will split their time between the UK and North America.

They wrote that the geographic balance will enable them to raise their son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing their family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of their new charitable entity.

In addition, they said that they look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as they continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

The royal couple ended the post by saying thank you for the continued support.