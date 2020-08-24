Opposition politicians join netizens in expressing condolences to Dr Chee on the loss of his mother

- Advertisement -

Thousands of Singaporeans, including some members of the opposition, have expressed their condolences to Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan, who is mourning the recent loss of his mother.

Dr Chee announced last Friday that his 83-year-old had passed away that morning. Indicating that his mother was not well in the months prior to her passing, the veteran opposition politician revealed: “It was a difficult period for her the last months but, at least, she’s no longer in pain.”

Sharing photos of himself with his mother during happier times, Dr Chee added: “I love her dearly and I miss her. May she rest in peace.”

Over 19,000 reacted to Dr Chee’s post and more than 6,000 made a comment, offering their heartfelt condolences. Dr Chee’s colleague, SDP chairman Paul Tambyah, was one of the opposition politicians who left a comment expressing his deepest condolences:

- Advertisement -

Progress Singapore Party members Kumaran Pillai and Hani Mohamed expressed their sympathies for Dr Chee and his family. Red Dot United secretary-general Ravi Philemon also joined those who condoled the SDP chief:

One of the most-liked comments on Dr Chee’s post was a message of condolence by human rights lawyer M Ravi. Mr Ravi contested the 2015 general election under the Reform Party ticket.

My mother passed away this morning. It was a difficult period for her the last months but, at least, she's no longer in… Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Friday, 21 August 2020