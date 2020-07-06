Online GE Chatter: Nicole Seah “down to earth”, man “should not abuse” Lee Hsien Yang

- Advertisement -

*by Beatrice del Rosario and Lydia Koh*

1. Workers’ Party candidate Nicole Seah wins many hearts — again.

The last time Ms Nicole Seah stood for election in 2011, she was at 24 the youngest woman candidate. She impressed voters with the speeches and during the walkabouts in Marine Parade GRC. This time, the now 34-year-old is a candidate in the Workers’ Party team contesting in East Coast GRC.

Ms Seah recently uploaded a video on Facebook in which she discussed politics as well as protecting Singaporeans and letting their voices be heard. She also shared about her hobby of making her own “teh ‘C’ kosong” at home every day.

Those who have listened to her and met her recently have, once again, been impressed. Commenters on Reddit have praised her for being such a down-to-earth, likeable and relatable person.

2. Netizens defend Lee Hsien Yang after man yells at him during walkabout.

After a video began circulating online of Progress Singapore Party’s Lee Hsien Yang being yelled at, netizens have rallied behind him. In the video, Mr Lee is seen to be at a walkabout, wearing a mask. Then, a man in the crowd begins to yell at Mr Lee.

In the video, he is heard to yell,”Don’t wash dirty linen of the family in the public” at Mr Lee, citing the familial issue among the Lees.

Some of those online tried to explain such behaviour, while others spoke up against it. Many also argued that the man was yelling at the wrong person.

