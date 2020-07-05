Online GE Chatter: Jamus Lim looks like JJ Lin, Redditors make “East Coast” stickers, Mrs Chee Soon Juan an “iron lady”

- Advertisement -

1. Netizens think WP’s Jamus Lim looks like singer JJ Lin.

Workers’ Party candidate Jamus Lim, who has become sort of a “fan favourite” following his performance in the first televised election debate on Wednesday (July 1), has been the topic of conversation on various social media platforms. Recently, netizens on the online news forum Reddit, have compared him to singer JJ Lin.

Calling it an “uncanny resemblance”, a Redditor posted a photo of Mr Lim next to a photo of JJ Lin. This sparked conversation about the similar features of the two famous Singaporeans.

2. East Coast plan speech inspires parody memorabilia

People’s Action Party candidate Heng Swee Keat became a laughing stock after

he fumbled up his speech on Nomination Day (June 30). It was reported

that Mr Heng left Tampines GRC to contest in East Coast GRC against a WP team which includes the popular Nicole Seah.

Mr Heng had been an MP for Tampines GRC since 2011. The PAP’s First Assistant Secretary-General’s speech included a redundant use of the words “East Coast”. He had said: “For our East Coast residents, we also have a plan for the East Coast. We have a

East Coast, Singapore, we have a together and East Coast plan. We care at the

East Coast.”

Following this, some people have turned the blunder into memes. Reddit users @melonmilkfordays and @ayam created vinyl stickers as a parody of the speech, and distributed the items for free as long as stocks were available.

3. Mrs Chee Soon Juan praised for her staunch support of opposition politician

After Dr Huang Chih-Mei casually took over the Facebook page of her husband, Dr Chee Soon Juan, to publish a post about the leader of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), those online rallied behind her and commended her staunch support of the opposition politician.

In her post, Dr Huang gave supporters an inside look of her husband’s resolve, which he showcased by overcoming bankruptcy in previous years and persevering to take part in elections. She also had a message for Singaporeans: “Please don’t lose heart on Singapore.”

In response to this, Facebook users acknowledged the woman who has served as a pillar of strength for Dr Chee — supporting him through the many political battles he has faced. One person called her an “iron lady”.

/TISG