NUS student feels “like a loser” because her boyfriend bought her a Louis Vuitton wallet instead of a Chanel one

A netizen, who is believed to be a National University of Singapore (NUS) student, has confessed that she feels “like a loser” because her boyfriend bought her a Louis Vuitton wallet instead of a Chanel one.

The student ranted about her boyfriend in a post she submitted to anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook page. She said that she felt “really upset and disappointed” when she was gifted the Louis Vuitton wallet because it costs around S$700 when her sister got a Chanel wallet costing around S$1,000 from her own boyfriend.

Asserting that Louis Vuitton is for “poor people who want to look rich,” the student added that her boyfriend also only orders from “cheap” restaurants like Swensen’s when her sister’s boyfriend treats her to food “from more popular restaurants like Crystal Jade and Paradise Dynasty”.

To add insult to injury, the student lamented that her sister’s boyfriend gives her S$1,000 spending money each month when her own boyfriend only gives her S$500. She said, “I hate to admit but I really feel very jealous of my sister because her bf is willing to spend money on her despite earning just $4k a month.

“My bf earns at least $5k and yet he is so stingy with me. Sometimes I really feel like a loser.. why my sister can find such a good bf but I just cannot. Just because she is taller and slimmer, she can find a good bf.. it’s so unfair. Sorry for the long rant.”

The post has gone viral, accumulating 1,000 reactions, over 2,000 comments and nearly 4,000 shares within two days. Netizens responding to the post blasted the writer for being so entitled and asked her whether she loves her boyfriend or his money:

