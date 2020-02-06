Morning brief: Wuhan coronavirus update for Feb 6, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 5am, Feb 6, 2020:

WORLD COUNT: There are 24,662 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the world. A total of 28 countries and territories have been affected so far. The number of deaths has risen to 493, with China having reported a death on Wednesday (Feb 5). Across the world, a total of 3,223 are in critical condition, while 1,045 previously infected persons have recovered.

CHINA: There are 24,418 confirmed cases of infection in China. The country’s death count now stands at 491 people. Police in China have detained a growing number of persons for faking healthy statuses, defying quarantine measures or deliberately hiding the fact that they had travelled to areas affected by the coronavirus. They have been accused of breaking China’s criminal law and infectious disease law. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 5) that the United States has sent supplies to Wuhan to assist the Chinese authorities in the fight against the novel coronavirus (2019-CoV). Hong Kong reported three new cases of the virus, bringing its case count to 21. The government announced that all travellers coming from mainland China will be placed under quarantine for 14 days, including Hong Kong and mainland residents. As healthcare workers go on strike for the third day over government response to the coronavirus, emergency wards in Hong Kong have been shut down. A total of 4,600 staff, including 300 doctors and 2,700 nurses are absent from work because of the strike. Macao’s case count currently stands at 10.

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the country’s total to 28 confirmed cases. The cases were announced on Wednesday (Feb 5) and include a father and son (a 6-month old boy), the Singaporean husband of an infected tour guide, and a tourist from China. All four are warded in isolation rooms in the city-nation.

ASEAN: Malaysia confirmed two new cases on Wednesday (Feb 5) and now has a total of 12 cases in the country, while the Philippines reported one new confirmed case of the virus, raising its case count to three.

ASIA: Japan’s new case count is 35 persons infected, having confirmed two new cases of the virus on Wednesday (Feb 5). Off Japan and Hong Kong, two cruise ships are being held under quarantine because of the novel coronavirus (2019-CoV) outbreak, stranding more than 5,000 people. Passengers are being given health screenings, and those with suspicious symptoms are being tested for the virus. South Korea reported one new case of the virus, bringing the countrywide tally up to 19 confirmed cases. No other countries in the region announced new cases on Wednesday (Feb 5).

EUROPE: After strongly advising their citizens in China to leave the country, United Kingdom announced that it would send a second and final flight to Wuhan to repatriate the remaining citizens in the Chinese city, epicentre of the epidemic. The charter flight is scheduled for Sunday morning (Feb 9). In Austria, where there are no reported cases of the novel coronvirus (2019-CoV), authorities reported that a woman who was at a hospital waiting to be tested for the coronavirus escaped. She was found by the police and taken back to the hospital, where she is under police watch and is being questioned. Her test results have not yet been released. German sportswear brand Adidas announced on Wednesday (Feb 5) that it is closing a “significant number” of its outlets in China—it has around 12,000 in total—due to the coronavirus outbreak and its negative impact on sales and operations in China.

AMERICA: The United States verified one new case of the coronavirus, increasing the country’s case count to 12. The current breakdown in the country is as follows: six cases have been confirmed in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, two in Illinois and one in Wisconsin. There were two instances of person-to-person transmission reported, one in Illinois and one in California. The US said they would do “everything we can” to help China contain the novel coronavirus (2019-CoV). On Wednesday morning (Feb 5), two US flights carrying citizens who were residing in Wuhan, China arrived in the country, near Sacramento, California. Later this week, two additional flights are scheduled to land in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of the outbreak, cruise company Royal Caribbean announced the cancellation of eight cruises out of China until March.

AUSTRALIA: Australia announced one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday (Feb 5). The man remains in a stable condition under isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital. Australia’s total case count has increased to 14, while New Zealand has not reported any cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-CoV)s in the country.

AFRICA: As of yet, no confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been reported in the region.

