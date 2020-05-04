Meghan Markle allegedly screamed at Kate Middleton’s staff

- Advertisement -

In royal circles, the Fab Four once consisted of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to a new book, the Fab Four broke up after Meghan Markle shouted at one of Kate Middleton’s staff.

Tom Quinn, (who wrote the book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle) interviewed the palace staff anonymously to gather stories from the royal family. One of the palace employees revealed that Meghan had trouble adjusting to royal life and one day she shouted at Kate’s staff which led to Prince Harry and Meghan relocating to Windsor.

The Daily Mail published an excerpt from the book where insiders spoke about the disagreement between Meghan and Kate and the episode that led Harry and Meghan to relocate to Windsor leaving Prince William and Kate behind. An insider said that Kate is actually one of the nicest royals and she had not let royal life go to her head. Kate was said to be nice to her staff and was very warm to Meghan when Meghan arrived. The insider said that Meghan was jealous of her.

- Advertisement -

According to the insider Meghan found that difficult to deal with it and although she and Harry loved their cottage, the former Suits actress was aware that it was small compared to Kate and William’s apartment. Another insider said that Kate was alarmed when Meghan yelled at her staff and that started the discussions about leaving Kensington Palace. It was reported that Meghan behaved this way because of the treatment she received when she joined the British royal family as a divorced, mixed-race American. The way people look down on her made her over react and she does not have Kate’s calm way of handling people.

The book will be released on 14 May 2020.