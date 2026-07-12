Singaporean decries aggressive tip soliciting at KKH; Hospital clarifies this isn’t allowed

SINGAPORE: A Facebook post criticising the valet parking service at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) has drawn attention online after a visitor alleged that a valet attendant repeatedly pressured them for a tip despite the hospital advertising the service as free.

The post, which was published on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, described what the writer called a “profound disappointment and frustration” over a recent visit to KKH’s Bukit Timah Road facility.

The writer acknowledged that the hospital provides a complimentary valet service to help ease what they described as a chronic shortage of parking spaces but questioned how the service was being carried out.

According to the post, the incident occurred after the visitor’s vehicle was returned by a valet attendant.

“During my last visit, I was aggressively solicited for a tip by your valet attendant. I was asked not once, but three times,” the writer claimed.

The visitor said they informed the attendant they did not have any cash, but alleged that the requests continued.

“After I politely informed the staff member that I had no cash on hand, he continued to persist. This is not merely an awkward interaction; it is unprofessional, coercive, and unacceptable,” they said.

The writer questioned whether the valet company’s employees were being adequately paid and asked why patients and visitors should feel pressured to provide additional compensation.

“Are your employees not receiving a basic salary? Why is the financial burden of compensating your staff being forcibly transferred to patients who are already dealing with the stress of hospital visits and the high costs of parking?” the writer asked.

The post also directed criticism at KKH, questioning whether hospital management was aware of the alleged behaviour of the contracted valet staff.

“As a government hospital, you are expected to uphold a standard of care and comfort that extends beyond the medical ward and into the patient experience,” the writer said.

The visitor further asked whether the hospital was aware of “the tactics being employed to ‘guilt-trip’ visitors into paying for a service that is advertised as ‘free’.”

Calling the practice “predatory”, the writer argued that patients and visitors, many of whom are already under emotional and physical strain, should not be placed in uncomfortable situations over tipping.

“If the service is not truly free, remove the signage and charge a fee at the counter. If the service is free, it must be entirely without financial obligation to the user. The current ambiguity only serves to exploit the goodwill of patients,” they argued.

In response to media queries, a KKH spokesperson has since said the hospital is committed to ensuring all patients and visitors receive a respectful and comfortable experience, including through its complimentary valet parking service.

“We understand that some visitors’ experiences using our valet parking service recently have not met our standards, and we sincerely apologise for this,” the spokesperson said.

The hospital clarified that while the valet parking service itself is provided free of charge for the convenience of the public, visitors are still required to pay the applicable parking fees.

KKH also stressed that tipping is entirely voluntary and that valet parking attendants are not permitted to solicit tips from visitors.

“We take all feedback seriously and have immediately reiterated the service guidelines with our service providers and clarified the relevant regulations to all employees,” the spokesperson added.