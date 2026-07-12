Singapore jobseeker says interviewer focused more on loyalty than qualifications: ‘Is this a red flag?’

SINGAPORE: Looking for someone who’ll stay is one thing. Making them swear lifelong loyalty before they’ve even got the job is another.

A Singaporean jobseeker recently shared on Reddit that an interviewer spent much of their conversation focusing on how long he intended to stay with the company, rather than discussing his skills and experience.

Posting on the r/singaporejobs subreddit on Sunday (Jul 5), he said the interviewer repeatedly questioned how “committed” he would be to the company.

According to him, the interviewer kept emphasising that the company wanted people “who are not the type to leave after a few years” because it invests heavily in developing talent and does not want those resources to go to waste.

The interviewer also explained that the company “expects a lot from new hires,” adding that mentors would throw them “into the deep end” and expect them “to rise to the occasion and swim.”

By the end of the interview, the interviewer allegedly asked how he could “prove” that he was the kind of dedicated and committed employee the company was looking for.

“Is this a red flag or is this a normal part of recruitment today, given the amount of job hoppers from Gen Zs?” he asked the online community. “Feel free to share your stories as well and how they turned out. Thanks!”

“They sound narcissistic and overbearing”

In the comments, many users said the company was “indeed a red flag” and urged the jobseeker to think twice before accepting the offer.

One person wrote, “Definitely a huge red flag but it’s up to you how badly you need the job and whether you’re ok to lie and stick it out for a few years.”

Another wrote, “This is probably not a person you want to work for, because they sound narcissistic and overbearing.”

A third added, “Translation= I expect you to OT with no bonus incentive and no promotion. You are expected to answer all and every call/email even during your sleep, MC, or on leave. I will run as far as possible.”

Still, not everyone saw it as a clear dealbreaker. With the job market becoming more competitive, some users said it might be more practical to secure the role first.

One told him, “Just say, ‘Sir, I pledge my life to this company. Always be loyal to company. 100% commitment. Won’t quit no matter what happens.’ Anyway, get the job first. If you don’t like it, then quit within 3-6 months’ time. They can’t make you stay in one place anyway.”

In other news, a fresh graduate aired his frustration online after landing a procurement role at a local company that offered him a monthly salary of S$3,500, saying the pay felt like “a mockery” of everything he had worked for.

In a post on Reddit’s r/asksg forum, the individual explained that getting to this stage had been anything but easy.

He said he had graduated with distinction from a “QS Top 30 overseas university,” albeit without honours, and had previous experience working as a procurement associate before pursuing his degree.

Read more: ‘A mockery of my degree’: Fresh graduate says S$3.5k job offer is ‘borderline embarrassing’