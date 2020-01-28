Korean star Son Ye Jin rushed to hospital while filming hit TV drama series

- Advertisement -

The Korean TV drama series Crash Landing On You, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, is currently the country’s hottest show.

There were reports on Monday (Jan 27) that Son was rushed to the emergency department at the hospital while filming the series. The cause of her hospitalisation was fatigue.

MSteam Entertainment later issued a statement on Son’s health. It said the actress had been sent to the emergency department because of accumulated fatigue from the filming schedule. She had received treatment and had been discharged.

Son has resumed filming. The agency said it was not a serious illness and that Son was sent to the emergency department and not the regular hospital service because it was a public holiday.

Son has received treatment and has been discharged. Picture: Instagram

tvN’s Crash Landing on You hit its highest viewership ratings on Jan 19 at 14.5 per cent. The show’s premiere was on Dec 14 last year.

It is a romantic drama in which Yoon Se-Ri, a South Korean conglomerate heiress, falls in love with Ri Jung-Hyuk, a North Korean army officer.

They meet when Se-ri sets out on a paragliding adventure that turns into an accident, causing her to land in North Korea. Jung-hyuk protects and hides Se-Ri from the authorities. They fall in love.

In other news, Hyun Bin is reported to be taking legal action against those who have been spreading rumours about the stars.

Reports say that Hyun Bin and Son have denied rumours that they were dating and intended to get married.

The actor and actress have been filming the TV series without disruption despite the swirling rumours.

On Jan 14, however, Hyun Bin’s label, Vast Entertainment, released a statement saying that it would be taking legal action on his behalf against rumour mongers. The company said it was collecting evidence on various false and malicious rumours to protect the interests of the stars.

Fans have been asked to send any malicious rumours they come across about the stars to the label.