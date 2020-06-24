Lifestyle Arts Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," said Bieber

Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault. Picture:Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

LifestyleArtsEntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Justin Bieber has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman named ‘Danielle’ in 2014. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Danielle claimed on Saturday (June 20) that Justin Bieber sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2014. She removed the tweet after Justin responded to the situation. Justin wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday night (June 21) that he does not normally address things as he has dealt with random accusations his entire career but after discussing with his wife and team he decided to speak up on the issue.

The singer said that rumours are rumours but sexual abuse is something he does not take lightly. He said that he wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily, he wanted to make sure he gathered the facts before he made his statement. Justin said that in the past 24 hours, a new Twitter post appeared that told a story of Justin being involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at a Four Seasons hotel.

He wanted to be clear that there is no truth to this story and in fact, he will soon show that he was never present at that location. Justin added that as far as Danielle’s story goes, Justin did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where he appeared on stage with his then-assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that he attended the show with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Justin uploaded links to news articles, including social media photos and screenshots of emails and lodging receipts from the time period in question.

Justin said that he did not stay at the Four Seasons which was the location of the alleged incident but he stayed at an Airbnb on March 9, 2014 and at the Westin at March 10, 2014. “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Bieber wrote.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
72,000FansLike
1,000FollowersFollow
4,000FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe
© The Independent News (Singapore)