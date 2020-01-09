Jason Momoa shows off tank top at Golden Globes and fans go wild

- Advertisement -

Jason Momoa aka Aquaman wore a tank top sand jacket during the 2020 Golden Awards on Sunday and this got his fans to go wild.

Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet attended the award at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

He was first seen dressed in a green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket and black Valentino pants on the carpet and on stage. He paired the outfit with a Cartier pin on his jacket and a wristwatch from Cartier.

Later during the awards show, he ditched the jacket for his tank top. People were happy to see him in a simple tank top and it drove fans wild over the look.

He presented the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for TV with stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz. Both of them also presented the award for best actress in a drama TV series.

He also had a skull ring from Leroys Wooden Tattoos and a green necklace from Tribal Adornments.

The 40-year-old actor was seen wearing his black tank top when the camera followed Succession star Brian Cox. He went on stage to accept the award for best performance by an actor in a drama TV series.

Sleeves gone, hair up. We want to sit with Jason Momoa at tonight's #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iftgsJ7wWe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

Momoa also gave his jacket to Bonet to wear.

JASON MOMOA IS IN A TANK TOP I'M SCREAMING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CQvdlnLyH8 — anna forgets (@hapasareasian) January 6, 2020

jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me pic.twitter.com/XB9W3GQ2nO — 𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 (@cIydelogan) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have been together for over 12 years but the love story began 30 years ago when he saw her on TV. He was 8 years old, but he fell in love with her on TV.

When they met at a jazz club via mutual friends, Momoa was freaked out seeing his childhood crush.

Momoa convinced Lisa to go back to his hotel, and they ended up having a meal at Cafe 101 in New York City. She ordered a Guinness, and he ordered grits and that was how it all began.