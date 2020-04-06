Horse on the loose at Bukit Timah recaptured within 15 minutes

- Advertisement -

At 4pm on Sunday (Apr 5), road users were shocked to see a white horse galloping across the intersection.

Clips quickly circulating on Whatsapp messenger that day, showed the mare trotting in front of traffic, much to the surprise of onlookers.

Mr Ronnie Lim, 58, owner of Paisano Polo Academy at Turf Club Road, said in a straitstimes.com report that the 11-year-old horse, named Cocorita, was found within 15 minutes following her escape at 4pm on Sunday.

According to him, when the horse was taken to the paddock that afternoon, it was startled by was a loud screech from some vehicles on the road nearby, causing it to take fright and run.

However, Mr Lim said that when the horse was walked back to the stables after being found, it was calm as it was a children’s riding horse and was usually mild-mannered.

In speaking to TODAY Online, deputy director at the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) Dr Alwyn Tan said, “Our vets have examined the animal and found it to be in good health”. /TISG