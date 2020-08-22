Hong Kong star Phoebe Sin talks about motherhood

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong star Phoebe Sin was competing in the 2016 Miss Hong Kong competition when she met her husband, actor Ruco Chan who was a guest judge at the competition. They hit it off and started seeing each other for two years before settling down in October 2018. In April 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter Quinta. Phoebe, 30, went on Instagram on August 13 to talk about marriage and motherhood.

“After becoming a mother, I would sometimes get comments that it’s nice to be able to stay at home with the baby without having to work,” wrote Phoebe, who cut down on projects after Quinta’s birth.

Agreeing that it is “true to an extent” the actress said that this allowed her to watch her child grow up, witness every new milestone and also take care of her husband. All these bring Phoebe a sense of satisfaction but she revealed that being home too often can be stifling.

Phoebe wrote: “In the fragmented times when I have my thoughts to myself amid the busyness of everyday life, there can be a sense of confusion.”

“Only I know the pain and happiness,” she added. The Hong Kong star said that there had been a moment in time when she experienced a period of confusion. It was through reading books and watching movies that she was able to snap out of the confusion. The books and movies inspired and expanded her worldview.

“A happy mother will be able to bring vitality into the home,” wrote Phoebe. “And the greatest reward is learning how to utilise the fragmented times I get for myself to do what I love doing.” Phoebe uploaded a photo of herself at work saying that she was “very motivated” at work that day.

“Only a mother with a broad worldview can give her children a good education,” she said at the end of her post. Fans of Phoebe left comments on the post, sending her well-wishes. “I can understand your pain and happiness. I have the utmost confidence that you can do it. All the best!” wrote a netizen. Some fans wrote that they are looking forward to more of Phoebe’s sharing about her life and also movie recommendations she might have. /TISG