Fire that broke out at Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 void deck was not caused by charging PMD

A fire broke out at a Senior Activity Corner, located at the void deck of Block 105 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, on Saturday (1 Aug). A video of the blaze is going viral on social media and messaging platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram.

The video shows thick dark smoke rising towards the flats above from a roaring blaze at a corner of the void deck, beside a bicycle parking rack. Some furniture items appear to be burning in the fire.

Fire so big at Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 void deck! Update: fire due to altar and other items Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, 3 August 2020

It was initially believed that the fire was caused by a charging Personal Mobility Device (PMD) but the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has confirmed that the fire involved a prayer altar and other items in the area.

Revealing that no injuries were reported, the SCDF said that the blaze was extinguished by two Compressed Air Foam backpacks, and a fire extinguisher. Investigations are ongoing.