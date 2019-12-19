Dr Tan Cheng Bock meets President Halimah, reminisces about days as Ayer Rajah MP

- Advertisement -

Secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Dr Tan Cheng Bock shared a note on his social media page today (Dec 19) about meeting with President Halimah Yacob at the Handicaps Welfare Association 50th anniversary dinner.

He wrote that he attended the dinner as a former patron, and mentioned that he “met and shooked (sic) hands with President Halimah who was the Guest Of Honour”.

Reminiscing, Dr Tan also added: “During my days as MP for Ayer Rajah my Community Centre was used by the Association members for their activities because it was barrier free with adequate ramps and lifts for ease of movements”.

Over the years, Dr. Tan has been involved in numerous charity organizations such as the Disabled People’s Association (1985–2006), as well as the Handicap Welfare Association (1986–2006) for 20 years.

Congratulating the Handicap Welfare Association, Dr. Tan said that they successfully asked the authorities to provide more handicap-friendly facilities such as “transport on buses and a barrier free environment and also better job opportunities for the disable (sic)”.

Tan entered the political arena in the 1980 general election under the People’s Action Party’s banner and became the Member of Parliament-elect for the Ayer Rajah Single Member Constituency with a vote of 83%.

His subsequent election results with an average of 77% were perceived as one of the best-performing candidates in Singapore, with his best-ever score being his last election in 2001, with 88%.-/TISG