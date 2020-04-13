Controversy over bubble tea shop remaining open during circuit breaker

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public questioned why a bubble tea shop remained open during the circuit breaker period and garnered quite a number of responses from netizens noting that the comfort food is essential.

On Friday (April 10), Facebook user Demaco Goh uploaded a post of bubble tea outlet KOI Thé located at Hougang Mall with the caption, “Why bubble tea is consider(ed) essential? About eight staff work inside a cramp(ed) workplace at HG mall.”

The circuit breaker period officially began in Singapore on Tuesday (April 7), and many non-essential businesses have closed to limit the spread of Covid-19 within the community.

Furthermore, the public is advised to stay indoors as much as possible and to only go out for necessities and important activities such as groceries or picking up takeaway food.

The post, which was shared in the Facebook page Complaint Singapore, received much flak from the online community, with many reiterating that bubble tea is a Food & Beverage establishment, hence considered as essential.

“It’s food to keep people sane,” added Jack Lee Sr and asked for bubble tea to be left alone, as it is a “comfort food,” for some.

Netizens encouraged Mr Goh to not meddle with the business as they are working to serve customers and making ends meet to pay their staff during a crisis.

Although Mr Goh mentioned that there were eight staff at the store when he allegedly visited on April 10 at 7 pm, others confirmed that there were fewer people on duty when they went on another day. “If not enough staff and get order late, complain, more staff also complain,” noted Noor Abdullah, hinting at the habit some Singaporeans have of complaining.

Meanwhile, there were a few netizens who agreed that bubble tea should not be considered essential and should close down during the circuit breaker period.

