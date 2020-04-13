Circuit Breaker breakers: Youth riding PMDs going more than 40km/h in CTE tunnel

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A few days into the circuit breaker period, a group of youths were caught on cam breaking the law by riding their personal mobility devices (PMDs) in the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel.

As the public got ready to stay indoors and avoid going out unless necessary, a group of youth thought it would be cool to take their PMDs out for a ride and even uploaded a video of their escapade on YouTube.

The circuit breaker period in Singapore officially began last Tuesday (April 7) in hopes of curbing the rapid spread of Covid-19 within the country. With schools, entertainment venues, non-essential shops and most workplaces closed, fewer people are expected to be out and about.

On Saturday (April 11), the following video was posted on social media. There were at least three young people riding along the CTE, going over 45km/h as seen on the speedometer. The lack of vehicles on the road probably gave them the opportunity to engage in reckless behaviour.

While it is unknown if the youth were out for essential activities, it is illegal for PMDs to be used on roads under the Road Traffic Act passed on January 15, 2018. First-time offenders could be fined up to S$2,000 or jailed up to three months or both. Violators will have their devices immediately confiscated.

With over 6,440 views to date, the footage garnered many negative responses from netizens, disapproving of their inconsiderate actions.

“They are a waste of everyone’s time…at a time when so many are hands-on trying to keep the rest of us safe,” said Amy Lee. “Just chuck them in jail.”

Many were assured that the law would catch up on their violations, given there are cameras on the roads and expressways and their faces are clear for tracking and arrest.

Another netizen noted that if the Land Transport Authority does not apprehend the youths it would show their inefficiency. HC Loy called for a streamlining of priorities in targeting “the appropriate bigger groups who violate the Covid-19 measures.”

“Youngsters courting death. Death by virus too slow for them, they want fast & furious death,” commented Ah Tan.

