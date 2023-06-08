Zouk @ Los Angeles to open in early 2024!

SINGAPORE: For many, Zouk isn’t just a club. It’s a Singaporean institution. After branching out in Kuala Lumpur, Genting, and Las Vegas, the iconic club is set to open in Los Angeles in 2024.

SBE Entertainment Group and Zouk Group announced on June 6 (Tuesday) that they would be partnering together for Zouk LA’s opening early next year at a 16,500-square-foot space at La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership between Zouk Group and SBE in creating a new entertainment and lifestyle destination in the city of Los Angeles. SBE is a global hospitality brand led by Sam Nazarian with strong roots in Los Angeles, paving the way for a seamless collaboration for our first location in LA.

Both SBE and Zouk Group have years of expertise in hospitality, which together, will create a pinnacle experience of nightlife,” said Mr Hui Lim, the chairman of Zouk Group, in a statement.

“It is such an honor to be partnering with Zouk Group, my dear friend Hui and his seasoned team to breathe new air into Los Angeles’ nightlife scene. This opening is going to introduce Zouk Group’s constant dedication to innovating and elevating the nightlife experience to Los Angeles for the very first time…we will create the ultimate destination for Angelenos and visitors alike,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Mr Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of SBE, as saying.

There’s already an exciting line-up of global DJs expected to grace the new club, which includes Tiësto, ZEDD, Jack Harlow, deadmau5, DJ Snake, Kaskade and RL Grime.

Zouk LA comes practically on the heels of Zouk Las Vegas, which opened in 2022. It consists of Zouk Nightclub, the main venue for various DJs, Ayu Dayclub and Nightclub, RedTail Bar, FUHU Vibe Dining, Here Kitty Kitty LV, and a large food hall named Famous Foods Street Eats, featuring 16 different food concepts. /TISG

