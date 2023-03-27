Zoe Tay talks about how she would respond to her children wanting to be internet influencers

SINGAPORE: In the latest episode of The Zoe and Liang show, Zoe Tay was asked what her reaction would be if her son told her that he aspires to be an influencer. With an exasperated sigh, Tay remarked that nowadays, it is the dream of every child as they have easy access to hand phones and laptops.

“They go on and on about how much internet influencers earn. I said, Do you know how many internet influencers there are? But only a few make money,” she said.

For everyone’s reference, Zoe Tay has three sons, ages 17, 15, and 11.

Tay also revealed her observation that her friend’s kids also want to become internet influencers in the future.

In a conversation with one of her sons, Tay mentioned that he analyzed the current society for her.

His son stated: “Mun, let me quit school. Do I need to know algebra to make money? No, I just need to count money. I can do that. I know English and Mandarin So what more do I need to do to survive in society now? Why do I need to study? I don’t need it.”

Tay remarked that it is alright for her if her son becomes an influencer while studying, but she dislikes the idea that her son will stop attending school in order to be an influencer.

“If he can earn money as an influencer while studying then he is capable. But he needs to fulfill what his parents demand of him,” declared Tay.

Shaun Chen, one of the guests in the podcast episode, said he would accept his child’s dream of becoming an internet influencer if ever, however with conditions.

He said: “ If my kid wants to become an influencer, then she has to be the best.”

Similar to Tay, Chen was then asked what he would do if his child wants to quit school to be an influencer.

“Let her be then. She will regret it,” he mentioned.

