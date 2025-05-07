Wednesday, May 7, 2025
31.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com
Sports
2 min.Read

Zhao Xintong makes history by becoming China’s first snooker world champion

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

Zhao Xintong made history by becoming the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship after defeating three-time champion Mark Williams of Wales at the Crucible Theatre.

The 28-year-old secured the title with an 18-12 victory. With this, Zhao also became the first amateur to ever win the world title. The athlete expressed,  “I can’t believe what I’ve done. It’s very exciting… I was so nervous tonight. Mark is still a top player and put me under so much pressure. He’s the best.” 

“It’s a very special moment for me, for Chinese snooker, for everyone,” he added.

The win after his ban 

Zhao Xintong’s win at the 2025 World Snooker Championship is a redemption story. 

- Advertisement -

The athlete received a 20-month ban back in 2023 for match-fixing, and because of this, he lost his rank as a professional and entered the tournament as an amateur. He started from the qualifiers and had won four impressive matches just to reach the final stage at the Crucible Theatre.

He earned his spot in the final by defeating seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals. Having a nickname of “the Cyclone”, Zhao has now set the stage for the rise of a new snooker star. 

Zhao now joins Terry Griffiths and Shaun Murphy as the only qualifiers to win the World Snooker Championship.

Highlights of the game 

Zhao remained calm and confident, smiling under pressure while Williams struggled with accuracy. This led Zhao to build a dominant 17-8 lead. Williams then fought back, narrowing the gap and raising the tension in the arena. Despite his opponent’s comeback, Zhao closed the match in the fifth frame of the session, proudly securing his historic win. 

- Advertisement -

The finals were also historic, as 50-year-old Mark Williams became the oldest player ever to reach a World Snooker Championship final. 

Williams admitted, “It’s been a brilliant tournament for me… The support I’ve had for the past two weeks has been unbelievable.” 

The athlete added, “But what a potter Zhao is. I’m glad I’ll be too old when he’s dominating the game. I’ve got nothing but admiration for what he’s done, coming through the qualifiers. He hasn’t played for two years, bashed everybody up. There’s a new superstar of the game.”

In a celebratory social media post, Zhao shared his triumph with a simple caption: “🏆🏆🏆”

- Advertisement -

That was all it took to spark an outpouring of pride and excitement online. Comments poured in from fans across the region, hailing him as “Asia’s first ever champion of the world 🌍” and a true “superstar” for China.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Property

Global trade war could trigger discounted prime property deals in Singapore

0
SINGAPORE: The city-state’s real estate market is mobilising and...
Relationships

‘My 70 y/o dad lives in their house like it’s his’ — Woman says her sister can’t even relax in her own home

0
SINGAPORE: A woman took to Reddit on Monday (May...

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Global trade war could trigger discounted prime property deals in Singapore

0
SINGAPORE: The city-state’s real estate market is mobilising and...

‘I don’t want to play this game’ — Man says his coworker turned hostile on him after promotion rumours

0
SINGAPORE: An employee took to an online forum to...

Financial giant Nomura raises 2025 unemployment forecast to 2.4%

0
SINGAPORE: Nomura has raised its forecast for Singapore’s unemployment...

Money habits that stop couples from destroying their relationship over cash

0
Money is one reason why couples argue and why...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore