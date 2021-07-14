Entertainment Arts Yung Raja thrilled that “Tonight Show” played "Mami" even if Jimmy Fallon...

Yung Raja thrilled that “Tonight Show” played “Mami” even if Jimmy Fallon playfully showed little love

“I think @jimmyfallon isn’t a big fan of mami BUT HELLO WE MADE IT TO THE TONIGHT SHOW, he said.

Twitter screengrab: Yung Raja

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore — Rapper Yung Raja seemed over the moon that his song, “Mami” was featured on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (Jul 13). 

However, the segment where the song was featured on the show’s “Do Not Play” segment, where host Jimmy Fallon reassures the audience that every song is “100 per cent real.”

“These are actual bands and actual songs,” he quips.

The last song he featured was a sample from Yung Raja’s “Mami,” after poking some mild fun at the rapper’s album cover, where the fully-clothed artist sits in a bathtub, smiling.

Mr Fallon then proceeds to play a clip from the song, wherein Yung Raja sings “Mami” over and over for around half a minute, while The Tonight Show Host slumps over, looking bored.

YouTube screengrab

He asks the song to stop playing and says sarcastically, “Now that’s how you write a song right there.”

And as the segment ends, he and his band, The Roots, keep singing “Mami, mami, mami…”

Yung Raja, however, seemed delighted that his song was featured on The Tonight Show.

“I think @jimmyfallon isn’t a big of mami BUT HELLO WE MADE IT TO THE TONIGHT SHOW

(@questlove do be vibin tho 🕺🏽),” he wrote in a viral Instagram post.

On Facebook, he called the whole situation “fking insane,” and was all grateful.

“Thank u The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for playing #MAMI,” he added.

His first reaction on Twitter was more of incredulity.

He later asked Twitter fans to retweet The Tonight Show clip in an effort to get invited to play the song on the show.

A fan then obligingly set up a change.org petition entitled, “We Want Yung Raja on The Tonight Show!

“If you haven’t heard by now, (where have you been!) Singapore’s most prolific rapper Yung Raja and his latest song ‘Mami’ was featured on one of America’s longest-standing talk shows, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” wrote Yung Raja superfan Jasmine Tan.

“Jimmy needs to listen to the whole song to know how fire that beat is!!! He needs to know there’s more to the song than just the word ‘mami”.
To Jimmy Fallon, invite Yung Raja to your show!
Let’s show the world some Singapore talent!,” she added.

As for the rapper, on Wednesday morning Yung Raja still seemed to be in a state of shock. 

“Too unreal… thank you for this moment!!!,” he tweeted, thanking Mr Fallon and The Roots.

/TISG

Local rappers Yung Parents' Mulan parody clip blocked by Disney over copyright issues

Local rappers Yung Parents’ Mulan parody clip blocked by Disney over copyright issues

